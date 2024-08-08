WHA Group unveils full potential as a leading tech & sustainable company at Techsauce Global Summit 2024

“The inception of WHA's technology team reflects the company's vision to harness technological advancements to enhance productivity and sustainability across our original core businesses - Logistics, Industrial Development, and Utilities and Power,” added Mr. Nunsilp Janvarin, Acting Chief Executive Officer, and Vice President, Information Technology of WHA Corporation PCL. “This initiative is aimed at fostering new business ecosystem, boosting competitive edge, and augmenting the value of products and services to align with consumer demands, thereby retaining existing customers and attracting new opportunities for enduring expansion. Furthermore, this endeavor is coupled with a commitment to spearhead a Digital Transformation, propelling WHA towards our aspiration to become a leading Tech and Sustainability company.”

WHA Group's technology team is structured into specialized sub-teams that focus on diverse sectors including product and service development, platform development, business development, and Data & AI. These teams collaborate to drive technological advancements and innovation across all business facets, leveraging cutting-edge tools like AI, Blockchain, the Metaverse, and Data Analytics. Notable recent initiatives include the Mobilix Software Solution, a smart digital platform for the management of electric vehicles and batteries, offering real-time tracking and analysis of vehicle and battery conditions; the Unified Operation Center (UOC), a centralized system for monitoring and managing various real-time processes within industrial estates; RENEX, a platform for trading renewable energy; WHAbit, an comprehensive health service platform; WHASApp, a Super App that consolidates WHA Group's services; the IoX Platform, dedicated to the management and monitoring of renewable energy data; Meta W, a Metaverse environment tailored for industrial and office settings; and an AI Transformation project, which focuses on fostering an innovative culture within the organization through data-driven analysis and operational efficiency enhancements.



Unveiling MOBILIX, Thailand's first fully integrated green logistics solution dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and fostering modern businesses to achieve a sustainable growth

Mr. Chairin Netipiraphong, Director, Business Development, WHA Corporation PCL. stated that “Mobilix is at the forefront of sustainable transportation, embodying the principle of 'Driving Sustainability in Motion'. It marks a significant milestone for Thailand, introducing the nation's first comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem. This initiative stems from WHA's dedication to fostering an ecosystem conducive to sustainable growth of businesses, especially in the logistics industry which has a pivotal role in the broader economy.”

Mobilix is on a mission to drastically cut down its carbon footprint, offering a comprehensive suite of services. Its full ecosystem includes EV Rental Services tailored to meet every business requirement, alongside On Premise & Public EV Charging Solutions for hassle-free installation of charging stations across various locations. Additionally, Mobilix Software Solution delivers intelligent vehicle management capability, enhancing efficiency and driving down expenses.

To achieve its business objective, Mobilix is dedicated to forging a Green Partnership network with leading organizations across public and private sectors. This collaboration aims to innovate solutions and establish new benchmarks for the industry by emphasizing green logistics as a key strategy for fostering sustainable practices within Thailand's broader business community.



Highlights of WHA Experience Zone at Techsauce Global Summit 2024

The WHA booth at the Techsauce Global Summit 2024 showcased a dynamic multimedia presentation, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in the expansive business empire. Visitors could explore the diverse facets of WHA's business ecosystem, thoughtfully segmented into various interactive zones.

• Welcome to WHA Empire - Begin your journey with a warm AI greeting from WHA Group CEO Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, as we introduce you to the WHA empire. Discover WHA’s groundbreaking projects that are forging a sustainable industrial ecosystem, all under the visionary concept: WHA - WE SHAPE THE FUTURE.

• Mobilix – Thailand’s First Green Logistics Solution - Explore the comprehensive features and benefits of Mobilix Green Logistics Solution designed to minimize environmental footprints while optimizing cost-efficiency for businesses.

• Technology Highlights in 4 Business Hubs - Get a closer look into a suite of technologies that enhance WHA’s business operational efficiency and address every aspect of sustainability. This includes the development of Built to Suit warehouses, the concept of Smart Eco Industrial Estate, frameworks for technological management of utilities and energy, as well as significant digital initiatives that are transforming WHA into a technology company.

• AI Transformation - Learn more about how WHA leverages AI to revolutionize its business capabilities, including Solar Anomaly Detection, which identifies issues in solar panels for prompt and effective repair; Solar Forecasting, which evaluates and anticipates sunlight levels, aiding in strategic planning to boost energy output and cut operational expenses; and RO System Performance Forecasting, which employs Data Analytics to oversee water quality in industrial zones, optimizing water utilization, minimizing waste, and adhering to ecological standards.

• Sustainability Growth - Delve into WHA’s sustainability strategy and goal setting, focusing on three core areas: Wellbeing, which seeks to enhance the welfare of all lives and the environment sustainably; Human Progress, fostering development across every sector of society; and Accessibility, ensuring equitable access to essentials for a quality life. Discover WHA’s key projects and milestone achievements that align with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals.



