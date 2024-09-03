AIS showcases customer service excellence, winning the "Winner of Telco to Ace Loyalty Program" at Twimbit Telecom Awards 2024

Ms.Opal Lertutai, Head of Customer Proposition and Loyalty Management Department AIS, stated, "Throughout the years, AIS has been dedicated to taking care of our customers through the quality of our mobile and home internet networks, superior service, and exclusive benefits that perfectly support life in the digital age. This dedication has earned us recognition from our customers and has maintained our leadership position in the Thai telecommunications industry. Our receipt of the 'Winner of Telco to Ace Loyalty Program' award from Twimbit, a leading research and consulting firm based in Singapore, is yet another source of pride for all of us at AIS. It serves as a testament to our ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional value to our customers in every dimension."

The "Winner of Telco to Ace Loyalty Program" award was granted based on various criteria, including the comprehensiveness of the program, the degree of innovation, and customer adoption rates. These align with AIS's consistently positive Net Promoter Score (NPS), reflecting high customer satisfaction.

"Thank you to Twimbit for this prestigious award, which serves as a reminder for us to work even harder to understand our customers more deeply. We will continue to leverage digital technology to design and deliver experiences that exceed customer expectations," Ms.Opal concluded.