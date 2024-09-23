Doi Suthep: CMU’s knowledge treasure and massive classroom

For decades, CMU researchers have been studying large fungi, a project initially led by Professor Emeritus Dr. Saisamorn Lumyong, who pioneered the study of microorganisms and large fungi in Suthep-Pui. Each rainy season, researchers collected fungi samples from the mountain's peak to its base, resulting in a diverse dataset with over 450 samples. These samples were analyzed using modern taxonomy, leading to the classification of 120 new species and the identification of 15 species recorded for the first time in Thailand. One significant discovery in the past two decades is the identification of three truffle varieties. Tuber thailandicum, also known as the Thep Sukhon White Truffle—a name given by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn—is the first white truffle found in Thailand and a new discovery globally. Additionally, Thailand's first brown truffle, Tuber lannaense, and the white Italian truffle, Tuber magnatum, the world's most expensive truffle, were also discovered. These findings challenge the theory that truffles can only be found in frigid zones, significantly impacting the understanding of truffle distribution in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Currently, the research team is focused on cultivating mycelium for the Thep Sukhon White Truffle and the Italian White Truffle. They have successfully induced mycorrhiza with Betula alnoides in a sterile environment, marking a first for Southeast Asia. This achievement paves the way for establishing a permanent experimental plot. Additionally, planting Betula alnoides for white truffle production will contribute to CMU's Thai Truffle Production project by increasing green spaces on deforested mountains and enhancing natural oxygen production. For more details you may visit and watch at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DFUt-LXWHo