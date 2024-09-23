Doi Suthep: CMU’s knowledge treasure and massive classroom

It serves as a ‘massive classroom’ for CMU researchers, offering endless opportunities for scientific exploration. This blend of curiosity and commitment not only enhances the existing body of knowledge but also promotes conservation efforts to protect every element of this natural treasure from the ground up.
A study on the diversity of rocks in Doi Suthep by Assistant Professor Dr. Burapha Phajuy reveals that the area's geological features have different mineral compositions, which once weathered, yield various soil series that contribute to the biological diversity. The rocks in Doi Suthep comprise metamorphic and igneous types, distributed unsystematically and vary in size from less than one meter to significantly larger. The base of the area contains eroded gravel and kaolin minerals in some locations. This diversity of rocks leads to the formation of different soil series. Additionally, the fault lines provide geological evidence of the area's formation, relationships, and biodiversity.
Over time, weathering transforms rocks into soil. The evergreen forest of Doi Suthep, with its substantial moisture and organic matter, fosters the creation of abundant soil. This remarkable site continually offers unique insights to the scientific community, making it a marvel of biological discovery.
Copper moss, or Scopelophila cataractae (Mitt.) Broth. from the Pottiaceae family, is a rare and endangered species listed in the IUCN Red List's threatened categories (Hodgetts et al., 2019), and discovered in Doi Suthep. Research on its conservation includes tissue culture, its use as a bioindicator, and its potential as a heavy metal remover. Dr. Narin Printarakul from the Department of Biology, CMU Faculty of Science, has found that this rare copper moss has a significantly greater capacity for absorbing copper and cadmium (around 5,000 mg/kg) than flowering plants. He has also detailed its life cycle and how copper restricts its habitat, contributing to its decline in nature.
For decades, CMU researchers have been studying large fungi, a project initially led by Professor Emeritus Dr. Saisamorn Lumyong, who pioneered the study of microorganisms and large fungi in Suthep-Pui. Each rainy season, researchers collected fungi samples from the mountain's peak to its base, resulting in a diverse dataset with over 450 samples. These samples were analyzed using modern taxonomy, leading to the classification of 120 new species and the identification of 15 species recorded for the first time in Thailand. One significant discovery in the past two decades is the identification of three truffle varieties. Tuber thailandicum, also known as the Thep Sukhon White Truffle—a name given by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn—is the first white truffle found in Thailand and a new discovery globally. Additionally, Thailand's first brown truffle, Tuber lannaense, and the white Italian truffle, Tuber magnatum, the world's most expensive truffle, were also discovered. These findings challenge the theory that truffles can only be found in frigid zones, significantly impacting the understanding of truffle distribution in Thailand and Southeast Asia.
Currently, the research team is focused on cultivating mycelium for the Thep Sukhon White Truffle and the Italian White Truffle. They have successfully induced mycorrhiza with Betula alnoides in a sterile environment, marking a first for Southeast Asia. This achievement paves the way for establishing a permanent experimental plot. Additionally, planting Betula alnoides for white truffle production will contribute to CMU's Thai Truffle Production project by increasing green spaces on deforested mountains and enhancing natural oxygen production. For more details you may visit and watch at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DFUt-LXWHo