Amway marks “Amway Health Run 2024” to celebrate Nutrilite’s 90th anniversary

Besides, Amway is also part of the effort to lend an opportunity and a helping hand to people in the Thai society to have good health and wellbeing by financially contributing to 6 foundations whose commitment is to help take care of the Thai people and society in 6 dimensions. This is in accordance with Amway’s values which include Healthy Body, Healthy Mind, Community, Personal Growth, Financial Wellbeing and Healthy Planet. The 6 foundations are:

1. FOOD FOR GOOD Program, Yuvabadhana Foundation

“To promote complete nutritional intakes for the growth and development among Thai children” according to Amway’s mission to build Healthy Body for people

2. Foundation for Children (Moo Baan Dek Sarnrak Kindergarten for Orphans and Poor Children)

“To promote fun and happy learning to ensure children’s positive improvement and creativity” according to Amway’s mission to boost Healthy Mind

3. Saturday School Foundation

"A community for volunteers to create a learning platform for all kids to follow their dreams and to empower the general public to be part of a positive change for Thailand's education" according to Amway’s mission to build Community to share happiness and charitable experiences

4. SCG Foundation (Talented and Potential Development Program)

“To promote the LEARN to EARN concept which focuses on occupational training and development for hard skills and soft skills” according to Amway’s mission towards Personal Growth

5. Mirror Foundation (Jang Wan Kha Project)

“To ensure better livelihood for the homeless by giving them a job opportunity” according to Amway’s mission to improve Financial Wellbeing

6. Green World Foundation

“To paint the world green through the power of learning to create environmental sustainability” according to Amway’s mission for a Healthy Planet

“‘Amway Health Run 2024’ not just encourages all Thais to have better health, but it is also part of the effort to take care of the Thai society. The event serves as an activity to promote perfect physical and emotional health, to open the door to learning opportunities and occupational development as well as a significant drive towards the world’s sustainability,” Mr. Tossaporn concluded.

Registration fee for “Amway Health Run 2024” is 699 baht for all running categories. Tickets can be purchased via Amway Business Owners nationwide from now until 15 October 2024. For more details, visit https://www.amway.co.th/p/0284346.

