Amway marks “Amway Health Run 2024” to celebrate Nutrilite’s 90th anniversary

Bangkok (23 September 2024) - Amway Thailand continues its commitment to boost Thai people’s health and wellbeing by hosting “Amway Health Run 2024” in celebration of the 90th anniversary of Nutrilite. The event serves as a community for the health-conscious to show off their exercise energy and to promote self-discipline in healthcare as a stepping-stone towards good health and happiness. The company also gives financial donations to six foundations whose works aim to promote good health and wellbeing among Thais which goes in line with Amway’s values.
Through its health-related product solutions as well as consolidated business strategies in response to different lifestyles, Amway (Thailand) Ltd. strives to create sustainable health and wellbeing for Thai people and moves forward with its strategy to prolong people’s healthspan. In celebration of the 90th anniversary of Nutrilite, the vitamin and dietary supplement brand with the highest sales volume both in Thailand and around the world, the company hosts “Amway Health Run 2024” to take place on Sunday 24 November 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The race comprises three categories namely:
1. Fun Run: 3 kilometers
2. Good Run: 6 kilometers
3. Power Run: 10 kilometers
Mr. Tossaporn Nisthanon, Managing Director, Amway (Thailand) Ltd., said “Amway is determined to promote the creation of a good-health community for all Thai people to kickstart wellbeing based on the Lifestyle Medicine principle. This means people should be encouraged to have complete nutritional intakes and avoid behaviors that sabotage the health such as the consumption of alcohol, drug addiction and sedentary lifestyle while also ensuring regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management and interaction with surrounding people. The goal of Amway is to prolong healthspan for people in Thailand and around the world so that they can live a happy life regardless of age. With that said, the company sets to host ‘Amway Health Run 2024’ to raise public awareness and understanding regarding the importance of healthcare. This is because good health leads to self-dependence and freedom to live the life as desired and away from sickness. Amway invites everyone to be part of the running event and to have fun in all activities in ‘Amway Health Run 2024’.”
Besides, Amway is also part of the effort to lend an opportunity and a helping hand to people in the Thai society to have good health and wellbeing by financially contributing to 6 foundations whose commitment is to help take care of the Thai people and society in 6 dimensions. This is in accordance with Amway’s values which include Healthy Body, Healthy Mind, Community, Personal Growth, Financial Wellbeing and Healthy Planet. The 6 foundations are:
1. FOOD FOR GOOD Program, Yuvabadhana Foundation
“To promote complete nutritional intakes for the growth and development among Thai children” according to Amway’s mission to build Healthy Body for people
2. Foundation for Children (Moo Baan Dek Sarnrak Kindergarten for Orphans and Poor Children)
“To promote fun and happy learning to ensure children’s positive improvement and creativity” according to Amway’s mission to boost Healthy Mind
3. Saturday School Foundation
"A community for volunteers to create a learning platform for all kids to follow their dreams and to empower the general public to be part of a positive change for Thailand's education" according to Amway’s mission to build Community to share happiness and charitable experiences
4. SCG Foundation (Talented and Potential Development Program)
“To promote the LEARN to EARN concept which focuses on occupational training and development for hard skills and soft skills” according to Amway’s mission towards Personal Growth
5. Mirror Foundation (Jang Wan Kha Project)
“To ensure better livelihood for the homeless by giving them a job opportunity” according to Amway’s mission to improve Financial Wellbeing
6. Green World Foundation
“To paint the world green through the power of learning to create environmental sustainability” according to Amway’s mission for a Healthy Planet
“‘Amway Health Run 2024’ not just encourages all Thais to have better health, but it is also part of the effort to take care of the Thai society. The event serves as an activity to promote perfect physical and emotional health, to open the door to learning opportunities and occupational development as well as a significant drive towards the world’s sustainability,” Mr. Tossaporn concluded.
Registration fee for “Amway Health Run 2024” is 699 baht for all running categories. Tickets can be purchased via Amway Business Owners nationwide from now until 15 October 2024. For more details, visit https://www.amway.co.th/p/0284346.
