CP brings traceability innovation to Myanmar, boosting corn production and sales, and making strides toward environmental sustainability

Mr. Akwat Thanaprasitpattan, Minister Counsellor (Commercial) in Yangon, emphasized the importance of traceability in building international trade confidence, saying, “The introduction of a traceability system that is accessible and beneficial to all will help Myanmar’s corn gain greater acceptance in the global market, particularly in markets that prioritize sustainability and transparent production practices.”

Additionally, Mr. Titi Lujintanon, Chief Executive Officer of CP’s Feed Ingredients Business, commented, “To ensure clarity, transparency, and alignment with CP Group’s sustainable development goals, the traceability system for corn used for animal feed is a vital tool that will elevate Myanmar’s corn industry to meet international standards. The system requires collaboration from all sectors, especially the MCIA, as well as Myanmar traders and farmers. We are opening this system to all sectors to participate in building a sustainable corn supply chain in Myanmar led by the Myanmar people. This is a success story of the traceability system developed by CP Group and expanded through cooperation with Myanmar.”

As a leader in agriculture, CPP (Charoen Pokphand Produce) plays a key role in promoting sustainable farming. Mr. Worrasit Sithiwichai, Chief Operating Officer of Myanmar’s Integrated Crop Business, noted, “CPP is committed to developing a traceability system that not only helps trace the origin of corn but also supports farmers in accessing technology and environmentally friendly farming practices. We have collaborated with BKP to integrate this system into both production and marketing, enabling farmers and corn traders to effectively connect with markets in Thailand and beyond.”

CPP, a company in CP Group’s Integrated Crop Business, has also been certified by Control Union, an international organization with worldwide renown for the exacting standards it applies to the independent audits it conducts in many industries, and particularly agriculture. CPP and BKP have accordingly been issued with Control Union certification to roll out the traceability system for corn used as animal feed in Myanmar, underlining the transparency and reliability it will bring to the supply chain.

By enabling the corn’s origin to be tracked at every step of the production process, the adoption of this system is a clear sign of the partnership’s shared commitment to operating to the highest standards of sustainable agriculture. CPP and BKP are ready to expand this system to include producers, partners, and other stakeholders, aiming to elevate regional agriculture to new levels of sustainability and transparency in the immediate future.

CP’s traceability system, open to all sectors including producers, partners, farmers, and relevant organizations, utilizes technology that tracks and verifies the origin of corn used for animal feed. First developed in 2023, the system incorporates blockchain technology, satellite imagery, and satellite heat detection to monitor supply chain data, from planting to export. This ensures that buyers can confidently source corn grown in safe, ethical conditions (in accordance with GEUDR 2020 standards), rather than from traditional and protected forest areas or burned cornfields.

Furthermore, the system promotes transparency for all involved parties. MCIA (Myanmar Corn Industrial Association) will support and encourage its members, including traders and corn exporters, to participate in the system to link purchasing data from traders and farmers within the system. This will strengthen confidence in the origin of raw corn materials and raise production standards towards sustainability.

Mr. U Aye Chan Aung, President of MCIA, said, “We believe that the launch of this system presents a great opportunity to clearly demonstrate the transparency of corn sourcing to buyers, thereby enhancing market confidence both domestically and internationally. MCIA is ready to advocate full cooperation from our members to encourage all farmers to join this system.”

A representative from the Naung Taya village, Shan State, who participated in the project, shared their experience, saying, “Joining the system was not as complicated as we had expected. The company provided guidance and technology that allowed us to farm sustainably. Our community now enjoys more stable lines of income thanks to the clearer market access we now enjoy.”

The announcement of this collaboration under the Myanmar Corn Traceability Project has received support from various sectors, including the public sector, private companies, and local farmers, as well as international audit organizations. The transparent and inclusive traceability system is set to become a cornerstone of efforts to bring increased sustainability and trust to Myanmar’s corn industry and in the future will serve as a model for other industries to follow.