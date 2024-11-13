Taiwan Excellence leads Day of Giving Project, transforming waste into environmental solutions

The Water Dragon Making Activity in the Wat Jak Daeng Community, Samut Prakan Province, focused on creating floating trash traps—or "Water Dragons"—from recycled materials like used plastic bottles and foam. These trash buoys prevent waste from traveling through canals into rivers and ultimately to the sea, effectively capturing over 2,000 tons of trash per year. This initiative reduces marine waste by up to 30 percent, mainly capturing plastic bags, which amount to over 98 million pieces annually.

In addition to addressing water pollution, the Beach Cleaning and Marine Waste Upcycling Activity partnered with the community enterprise group in Ban Amphoe, Chonburi Province. Volunteers helped collect waste from the beach, learned about waste management practices, and participated in upcycling activities, creating valuable products from waste. Examples include plant pots and coasters from plastic bottle caps, floor bricks from glass bottles, and oil from waste materials. This initiative helps generate income for the community while sustainably conserving the ocean and its marine life.

Taiwan Excellence is proud to be part of a movement that raises awareness of the waste crisis and encourages society to protect water resources in local communities. Taiwan Excellence believes that collective effort can drive meaningful, positive change toward a sustainable future.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative companies. Each year, eligible candidates go through a thorough selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing. A diverse group of experts carefully selects outstanding brands that excel in sustainability, design, research, and development, identifying exceptional products that bring innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en

