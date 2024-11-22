“Madame Pang Foundation” organizes a charity golf tournament to raise essential funds for ongoing community support

Under the dedicated leadership of "Madame Pang" Nualphan Lamsam, Chairperson of the Foundation, this event aimed to raise essential funds for community support. The tournament was held at Panya Indra Golf Club in Bangkok on November 18.
“As someone in the insurance industry, I have witnessed the devastating impact of various disasters on many victims. Three years ago, on my 55th birthday, I established this foundation with the hope of contributing to society in meaningful ways across different dimensions,” said Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam, CEO of Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited and Chairperson of Madame Pang Foundation.
"The initial capital for Madame Pang Foundation comes from personal funds and the proceeds from an auction of my cherished items, including jewelry, watches, and Hermès bags. These funds are dedicated to supporting various projects for those in need. In addition, we have organized a charity golf event, inviting close relatives, friends, and business partners, to whom I wish to express my gratitude for their support. I have always believed that what Thai society truly needs is a 'good turn,' which has become our core mission. We intend to 'pass on the kindness of Thai people without abandoning one another,'" she continued.
Established on March 22, 2021, the Madame Pang Foundation conducts charitable activities for the public and aids society. Over nearly four years, the Foundation has supported the Thai community in multiple areas, distributing 51.70 million baht for charitable purposes divided into public health 34.85 million baht, quality of life development 5.63 million baht, assistance to the poor and disaster victims 3.36 million baht, collaboration with public and private sectors in social work 3.12 million baht, education 1.83 million baht, and other areas 2.86 million baht.
The Foundation also focuses on providing medical support, accounting for 67.43% (or approximately 35 million baht) of its efforts. Recently, we donated 'heart rate and vital signs monitors with a centralized system' worth 700,000 baht to Doi Saket Hospital in Chiang Mai province, with Dr. Direk Aginjananon, Director of Doi Saket Hospital, receiving the donation. Additionally, we provided 228,000 baht in support to 11 schools located in the Border Patrol Police Division 23 across Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, and Mukdahan provinces.
Madame Pang Foundation expresses heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors of this charity golf tournament. The funds raised from this event will be utilized for various public benefit activities, to continue our mission to 'pass on the kindness of Thai people without abandoning one another.'
For those interested in supporting the Madame Pang Foundation, please scan the QR code shown in the image. Donations can be made to the account name: Madame Pang Foundation. Donors are eligible for a one-time tax deduction.
#มูลนิธิมาดามแป้ง #ส่งต่อน้ำใจคนไทยไม่ทิ้งกัน