“Madame Pang Foundation” organizes a charity golf tournament to raise essential funds for ongoing community support

Under the dedicated leadership of "Madame Pang" Nualphan Lamsam, Chairperson of the Foundation, this event aimed to raise essential funds for community support. The tournament was held at Panya Indra Golf Club in Bangkok on November 18.

“As someone in the insurance industry, I have witnessed the devastating impact of various disasters on many victims. Three years ago, on my 55th birthday, I established this foundation with the hope of contributing to society in meaningful ways across different dimensions,” said Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam, CEO of Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited and Chairperson of Madame Pang Foundation.

"The initial capital for Madame Pang Foundation comes from personal funds and the proceeds from an auction of my cherished items, including jewelry, watches, and Hermès bags. These funds are dedicated to supporting various projects for those in need. In addition, we have organized a charity golf event, inviting close relatives, friends, and business partners, to whom I wish to express my gratitude for their support. I have always believed that what Thai society truly needs is a 'good turn,' which has become our core mission. We intend to 'pass on the kindness of Thai people without abandoning one another,'" she continued.