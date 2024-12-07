CP Foods leads sustainable environmental care on Thai Environment Day

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) is uniting with all sectors to drive environmental stewardship, and jointly creating a better, more sustainable future for all life on Earth. This effort marks “Thai Environment Day” on December 4, followed by World Soil Day on December 5th—highlighting the vital importance of our environment.

Key Highlights

  • CP Foods embraces the "Kitchen of the World with Sustainovation" concept, integrating innovation and technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout food production.
  • Focuses on renewable energy, efficient water management, low-carbon products, and sustainable packaging that is reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable.
  • Collaborates with government agencies, civil society, and farmers to address environmental issues like PM 2.5 dust pollution and promote sustainable agricultural practices.
  • Engages in biodiversity conservation projects, including restoring watershed forests and mangrove ecosystems, while educating communities and fostering youth networks for sustainable natural resource management.

CP Foods stands at the forefront of global food production with its innovative concept, "Kitchen of the World with Sustainovation" The company's mission goes beyond mere food production, encompassing a holistic approach to nourishing consumers worldwide while prioritizing sustainability and environmental stewardship.

By leveraging cutting-edge innovation and technology, CP Foods is committed to addressing global food security challenges. The company's strategic approach integrates advanced production methods that not only meet the diverse nutritional needs of consumers but also actively work to conserve natural resources and minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

Kobboon Srichai, Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations at CP Foods, stated that the company promotes the use of renewable energy, efficient water management, development of low-carbon products, and sustainable packaging design that is reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable. CP Foods also fosters environmental awareness among its employees across all business units by applying circular economy principles.

CP Foods collaborates with government agencies, civil society, and farmers to systematically address environmental issues and manage PM 2.5 dust pollution. This includes sourcing animal feed corn with traceability systems and enforcing policies that prohibit accepting or importing corn from deforested or burned areas. Through the “Partner to Grow...Growing Together Sustainably” initiative, the company aims to promote sustainable growth alongside its supply chain partners, supporting SME partners in continuous business development, enhancing production efficiency and management, and actively participating in environmental conservation.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to biodiversity, CP Foods continues projects to conserve and restore ecosystems, bringing balance back to nature. Efforts include restoring watershed forests in the Khao Phraya Dern Thong project area in Lopburi province, conserving and rehabilitating mangrove forests in Samut Sakhon, Rayong, and Trat provinces, and creating green spaces within CP Foods' facilities. The company also provides guidance and shares knowledge with farmers and communities, building networks of young people to jointly conserve natural resources sustainably.

