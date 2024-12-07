CP Foods leads sustainable environmental care on Thai Environment Day

CP Foods stands at the forefront of global food production with its innovative concept, "Kitchen of the World with Sustainovation" The company's mission goes beyond mere food production, encompassing a holistic approach to nourishing consumers worldwide while prioritizing sustainability and environmental stewardship.

By leveraging cutting-edge innovation and technology, CP Foods is committed to addressing global food security challenges. The company's strategic approach integrates advanced production methods that not only meet the diverse nutritional needs of consumers but also actively work to conserve natural resources and minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

Kobboon Srichai, Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations at CP Foods, stated that the company promotes the use of renewable energy, efficient water management, development of low-carbon products, and sustainable packaging design that is reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable. CP Foods also fosters environmental awareness among its employees across all business units by applying circular economy principles.