BDMS ranks number 1 in global DJSI World for 2nd consecutive year

Bangkok / January 2025 – Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the top position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World Index for 2024. BDMS attained the highest score, reinforcing its status as the leader in the field of sustainability. This accolade is further complemented by BDMS’s recognition in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index, which underscores the company’s exceptional performance within the Health Care Providers & Services sector, as evaluated by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2024.
For the 2nd consecutive year, BDMS has maintained its position as the DJSI World Global Leader, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to advancing its sustainability strategy and aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to foster long-term positive social dimension. The company is dedicated to providing internationally accredited medical services while actively working to reduce inequalities and ensure equitable access to healthcare without discrimination.
The DJSI World Index serves as a globally recognized benchmark for assessing corporate sustainability performance across economic, social, and environmental dimensions. It is widely utilized by investors worldwide as a key reference for sustainable investments. BDMS is proud to be one of only 13 Thai companies included in the DJSI World Index and one of 26 Thai companies featured in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index.
BDMS’s sustainability initiatives are built upon three key pillars: governance grounded in corporate ethics, environmental conservation, and social responsibility. These principles are the cornerstone of BDMS’s dedication to delivering high-quality medical services, minimizing healthcare disparities, and ensuring equality in access to treatment, all in alignment with the organization’s sustainability strategy.
The company is committed to driving its business and operations through long-term sustainability policies, focusing on fostering innovation in products and services to deliver exceptional value, reducing inequalities in healthcare access, and promoting environmentally responsible management to support a low-carbon society. BDMS aspires to lead by example in delivering sustainable healthcare services that enhance well-being and meet the expectations of all stakeholders, with a vision to establish a sustainable medical business network throughout its entire supply chain by 2030.