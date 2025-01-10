BDMS ranks number 1 in global DJSI World for 2nd consecutive year

The DJSI World Index serves as a globally recognized benchmark for assessing corporate sustainability performance across economic, social, and environmental dimensions. It is widely utilized by investors worldwide as a key reference for sustainable investments. BDMS is proud to be one of only 13 Thai companies included in the DJSI World Index and one of 26 Thai companies featured in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index.

BDMS’s sustainability initiatives are built upon three key pillars: governance grounded in corporate ethics, environmental conservation, and social responsibility. These principles are the cornerstone of BDMS’s dedication to delivering high-quality medical services, minimizing healthcare disparities, and ensuring equality in access to treatment, all in alignment with the organization’s sustainability strategy.

The company is committed to driving its business and operations through long-term sustainability policies, focusing on fostering innovation in products and services to deliver exceptional value, reducing inequalities in healthcare access, and promoting environmentally responsible management to support a low-carbon society. BDMS aspires to lead by example in delivering sustainable healthcare services that enhance well-being and meet the expectations of all stakeholders, with a vision to establish a sustainable medical business network throughout its entire supply chain by 2030.