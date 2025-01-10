Children\'s Day Event : THE MALL LIFESTORE KIDS FUNTASIA

The Mall Lifestore celebrates Children's Day 2025 by transforming its space into a world of imagination, offering exciting learning experiences for children to explore and discover new interests. The event runs from January 9–12, 2025, at The Mall Lifestore branches including Tha Phra, Ngamwongwan, Bangkae, Bangkapi, and The Mall Korat.
Highlights of THE MALL LIFESTORELIFESTORE KIDS FUNTASIA
The Mall Lifestore Tha Phra (January 9–12, 2025)
Step into a magical wonderland with your little princes and princesses! Explore the enchanted castle, meet fluffy knights, and be amazed by over 300 rabbits from 10 unique breeds.
The Mall Lifestore Bangkae (January 9–12, 2025)
In collaboration with the Department of Entomology, Kasetsart University, kids can become young explorers in the kingdom of butterflies, insects, and birds. Discover over 1,000 species while learning about the life cycles of butterflies and rare, endangered insects.
The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan (January 9–12, 2025)
Embark on a whimsical adventure through a magical balloon wonderland. Marvel at a 4-meter-tall Bozo, enjoy fun game stations, collect stamps to redeem free prizes, take pictures with adorable mascots, and participate in many other exciting activities.
The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi (January 9–11, 2025)
In collaboration with the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and the Institute of Marine Science at Burapha University, the mall transforms into an enchanting underwater world. Enjoy exhibits of marine animals, interactive activities with sea creatures, and captivating storytelling with music.
The Mall Korat (January 11–12, 2025)
In partnership with the Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality, enjoy thrilling adventure rides and fun games. Marvel at nature’s wonders and learn about petrified wood formation. Plus, participate in skill-building workshops, recreational activities, and cheer for talented performances by local schoolchildren.
Special Activities at Bangkae and Bangkapi (January 9–February 9, 2025)
Join the hunt for the 3 Mischievous Gangs, including the Butterfly Gang and Nemo Gang, and meet adorable mascots from leading brands like DAIRY QUEEN, SIZZLER, and SWENSEN’S. Complete the hunt and receive a ฿100 discount voucher to use at these restaurants.
Exclusive Children's Day Offers
KIDS’ PLANET FUN FEST (January 4-February 16, 2025)
Celebrate with exciting toy collections at KIDS' PLANET. Enjoy discounts of up to 50%, along with exclusive privileges for M JUNIOR CLUB members and benefits from leading credit cards.
Bring your family and ignite your child’s imagination at THE MALL LIFESTORE KIDS FUNTASIA, happening January 9–12, 2025, at The Mall Lifestore all branches and The Mall Korat.