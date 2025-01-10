Children\'s Day Event : THE MALL LIFESTORE KIDS FUNTASIA

The Mall Lifestore celebrates Children's Day 2025 by transforming its space into a world of imagination, offering exciting learning experiences for children to explore and discover new interests. The event runs from January 9–12, 2025, at The Mall Lifestore branches including Tha Phra, Ngamwongwan, Bangkae, Bangkapi, and The Mall Korat.



Highlights of THE MALL LIFESTORELIFESTORE KIDS FUNTASIA

The Mall Lifestore Tha Phra (January 9–12, 2025)

Step into a magical wonderland with your little princes and princesses! Explore the enchanted castle, meet fluffy knights, and be amazed by over 300 rabbits from 10 unique breeds.

The Mall Lifestore Bangkae (January 9–12, 2025)

In collaboration with the Department of Entomology, Kasetsart University, kids can become young explorers in the kingdom of butterflies, insects, and birds. Discover over 1,000 species while learning about the life cycles of butterflies and rare, endangered insects.

The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan (January 9–12, 2025)

Embark on a whimsical adventure through a magical balloon wonderland. Marvel at a 4-meter-tall Bozo, enjoy fun game stations, collect stamps to redeem free prizes, take pictures with adorable mascots, and participate in many other exciting activities.

The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi (January 9–11, 2025)

In collaboration with the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and the Institute of Marine Science at Burapha University, the mall transforms into an enchanting underwater world. Enjoy exhibits of marine animals, interactive activities with sea creatures, and captivating storytelling with music.