Siam Paragon collaborates with world-renowned designer Jaime Hayon to host an exclusive conversation, redefining luxury with the theme \"New World of Luxury\"

Jaime Hayon, a world-renowned Spanish artist and designer with over 25 years of experience, is celebrated for his distinctive works that blend luxurious elegance with a touch of playfulness. His designs often convey profound concepts and have been featured in leading art and design magazines worldwide. Jaime has been recognized as one of the top 100 designers by Wallpaper magazine and is hailed as one of the most influential designers of the past decade. Additionally, Times magazine has honored him as a visionary and one of the greatest icons of creativity in the design world. To mark the new year, Siam Paragon has collaborated with Jaime Hayon to co-create an exclusive masterpiece, a one-of-a-kind sculpture titled "The Future in Our Hand." This exceptional work reflects hope and dreams, symbolizing their potential to be realized through one's efforts. The sculpture, created specifically for Siam Paragon, embodies inspiration and will be unveiled soon.

Get ready to meet the world-renowned and influential designer of the era, Jaime Hayon, at the event Exclusive Conversations on Creativity with Jaime Hayon on Saturday, January 18, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at SCBX Next Stage, 4th floor, Siam Paragon. The event is free of charge, and those interested can register to attend at https://onesiam.go.link/fQIHL. For more details, follow us on Facebook: SiamParagon.

