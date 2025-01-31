Tackling PM2.5 with innovative technology

Innovative Solutions for a Breath of Fresh Air

Delta focuses on solutions that directly address air quality issues while aligning with a broader commitment to sustainability. The company's technologies are designed to improve indoor environments, where people spend approximately 90% of their time, and to support initiatives for cleaner outdoor air.

Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERVs) and Fresh Air Supply (FAS): ERVs excel in balancing indoor temperature and humidity while conserving energy. In contrast, FAS delivers a straightforward solution for clean air through continuous ventilation. Both systems designed to enhance indoor air quality, Delta’s ERVs & FAS filter out up to 97% of PM2.5 particles through advanced multi-stage filtration systems, including HEPA filters. They provide a consistent flow of clean, fresh air while operating efficiently and quietly, making them ideal for homes.

Ventilation Fans: Delta ventilation fans are equipped with Delta’s industry-leading DC brushless motors, delivering exceptional energy efficiency and quiet operation. These fans provide highly efficient indoor ventilation quieter than conventional fan. This combination of silent performance and energy savings ensures both comfort and cost efficiency, reducing energy consumption by up to 70%.

The UNOnext Indoor Air Quality Monitor: Delta’s UNOnext Indoor Air Quality Monitor takes air quality management to the next level. This advanced system provides real-time monitoring and analytics of indoor air quality parameters, such as PM2.5, CO2, temperature, and humidity. When integrated with Delta’s ERVs and ventilation systems, the UNOnext enhances air quality optimization, ensuring healthier and more comfortable indoor spaces for everyone.

Supporting Cleaner Transportation: Delta’s contribution to a cleaner environment is not only limited to its IAQ solutions. To address one of the leading contributors to urban air pollution in Thailand, Delta is rapidly expanding its network of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Since 2010, Delta group has shipped over 1.5 million EV chargers globally, enabling greener transportation alternatives and reducing emissions worldwide.

Delta emphasizes collaboration and innovation, partnering with communities, governments, and businesses to develop effective solutions that tackle environmental challenges and enhance quality of life. Amid the increasing pressures of urbanization and pollution, the company remains dedicated to advancing technologies that support cleaner air and more sustainable cities, ensuring a healthier future for all.