CP AXTRA Wins \"Best Investor Relations Website\" Award from IR Magazine, Reinforcing Excellence in Investor Relations on a Global Scale

In addition, the company secured three more prestigious accolades: Best overall investor relations (large cap), Best investor relations officer (large cap), and Best investor targeting strategy. Ms. Pattarawan Sookplang, Director of Investor Relations, represented the Company in receiving the award and was honored to speak at the IR Magazine Forum. During her session, she discussed strategies for identifying and engaging shareholders in the digital era, helping listed companies enhance their investor relations management more effectively.