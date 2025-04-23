divana Launches \"Sunrise\" – The Latest Spa and Massage Program

More than just unique, divana’s foot soak and scrub is a warm-up ritual. Yes, this is only the beginning. As you start to feel lighter and more relaxed, it is time to gently tell your body to prepare for a world of tranquility, where every sensation marks a new beginning in line with the "Sunrise" concept.

The treatment continues with a facial steam using the Energy O2 machine to oxygenate the skin, accompanied by Brainwave music to help relax the mind before the massage. Next is the hot stone massage, the latest spa program from divana, focusing on deep muscle relaxation using rose quartz stones and Sunrise oil. This hot stone massage is one of divana’s signatures, with the rose quartz believed to heal both body and mind and enhance self-love through its energy.

The journey continues with a warm collagen body wrap to deeply moisturize the skin, followed by an infrared blanket to enhance collagen absorption. A highlight of the program is opening the third eye chakra with warm Shirodhara oil gently poured onto the forehead, following the Indian belief in the Third Eye. Warm quartz stones are placed in both hands to balance body and spirit. At this point, you will feel all your chakras being healed.

Afterward, the head is massaged using divana’s signature techniques before a Marine Algae mask is applied to the scalp to hydrate and add shine to the hair. Simultaneously, the face is massaged with alternating hot and cold stones to stimulate collagen production and lift the skin. This also helps relieve fatigue from hard work and releases worries from daily life. Whether from work stress or a fast-changing world, giving yourself time to recharge is an experience not to be missed with the Oxytocin Ayurvedic Sunrise program.

The final step in this latest spa journey is a soak in Sunrise-scented milk, awakening and energizing you amidst rose petals and orange slices, leaving you feeling refreshed and light. This journey is like starting a new morning with full energy and happiness. The "Sunrise" program at divana Spa and massage is not just about relaxation but a holistic journey to restore body and mind at every step, leaving you glowing from within like the powerful sun—focused, confident, and ready to live life in balance.



