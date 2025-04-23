NEO Steps Up Its Game with ‘LovliTails’ Pet Care Launch

“LovliTails” is developed based on 5 Pet-Centric principles to create holistic well-being for both pets and owners:

Natural & Mild: Utilizing gentle and safe natural ingredients for pets, even those with allergies or sensitive skin.

Utilizing gentle and safe natural ingredients for pets, even those with allergies or sensitive skin. Pet-Friendly Fragrance: Recognizing that pets have different scent preferences, developing products with fragrances that pets enjoy and are not harmful to their respiratory systems.

Recognizing that pets have different scent preferences, developing products with fragrances that pets enjoy and are not harmful to their respiratory systems. pH Balance: Prioritizing the pH level of products to ensure they do not dry out or irritate pets' skin.

Prioritizing the pH level of products to ensure they do not dry out or irritate pets' skin. Odor Control: Effectively controlling unpleasant odors for extended periods without using harsh chemicals.

Effectively controlling unpleasant odors for extended periods without using harsh chemicals. Veterinarian Approved: All products are tested by veterinarians to ensure the highest quality and safety standards.

"The LovliTails line includes Pet Care and Pet Household products: Natural & Mild Shampoo for dogs and cats, Stain & Stink Odor Eliminator Spray with Odor Stop Tech, Natural Care Pet Wipes for cleaning and odor reduction, Toy & Dish Washer and Floor Cleaner for Pet with Gentle 100% food grade and surfactant agent. All are developed for both pets and owners. Initial distribution focuses on e-commerce platforms and leading Pet Shops, with participation in Pet Care events to raise awareness and directly reach the target audience. Future plans include expanding distribution to other platforms for long-term growth and market expansion," said Patama.

Currently, LovliTails is available online at Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop, and at leading pet supply stores nationwide. Discover LovliTails products and exclusive promotions at Pet Expo Thailand 2025 from May 1-4, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

LovliTails is ready to be a part of your happy pet story. Born from NEO Corporate, the FMCG innovation leader, we develop products based on genuine consumer needs – the same commitment we bring to enhancing the quality of life for people of all ages. LovliTails provides real solutions that help you care for and promote the well-being of pets.

For more information, visit https://www.neo-corporate.com/ or Facebook: NEOCorporate and Facebook: LovliTailsThailand

#LovliTails #PetCare #PetParents #NeoCorporate #Neo #LovePets #Dog #Cat #PetProducts #PetWellness #NaturalSolution #FMCG