NEO Steps Up Its Game with ‘LovliTails’ Pet Care Launch

NEO Corporate Public Company Limited announces the launch of LovliTails, a revolutionary Pet Care line built on a Pet-Centric Natural Solution concept. Addressing the modern lifestyle of pet parents who embrace Pet Humanization, LovliTails offers high-quality, safe, and gentle products with natural ingredients for optimal physical and emotional well-being. This launch, marking NEO's first new brand in 15 years, reinforces its commitment as a Segment Creator and FMCG innovation leader dedicated to enhancing quality of life for all members of the family – furry ones included.
"The pet market, or Pet Economy, has significantly grown in recently years, driven by the Pet Parent trend of treating pets as family worldwide, including Thailand," said Patama Thakolsri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Commercial, NEO Corporate Public Company Limited. "Surveys show that loving and caring for pets like children, or 'Pet Humanization,' results in pet owners spending 4-5 times more than those with traditional pet ownership approaches."
"Driven by these evolving consumer needs, we identified an opportunity to launch 'LovliTails,' a pet care line designed to meet the needs of this high-potential, untapped market. This initiative led to the development of high-quality, gentle, and safe products that promote pet well-being, health, and happiness, thanks to over 3 years of R&D aimed at ensuring strong future growth. By leveraging cutting-edge innovation, we've created products that resonate with pets' preferences while also being human-friendly in scent and ingredients. This makes 'LovliTails' a standout solution, addressing consumer pain points and positioning it as a Premium brand for Pet Parents nationwide."
"Our recent expansion into the Pet-Friendly segment has been successful, with products like Fineline fabric softener that helps reduce pet hair on clothes and Tomi safe-for-pets floor cleaner. This validates our approach to developing solutions that meet the needs of both owners and their pets," added Patama.
“LovliTails” is developed based on 5 Pet-Centric principles to create holistic well-being for both pets and owners:
"The LovliTails line includes Pet Care and Pet Household products: Natural & Mild Shampoo for dogs and cats, Stain & Stink Odor Eliminator Spray with Odor Stop Tech, Natural Care Pet Wipes for cleaning and odor reduction, Toy & Dish Washer and Floor Cleaner for Pet with Gentle 100% food grade and surfactant agent. All are developed for both pets and owners. Initial distribution focuses on e-commerce platforms and leading Pet Shops, with participation in Pet Care events to raise awareness and directly reach the target audience. Future plans include expanding distribution to other platforms for long-term growth and market expansion," said Patama.
Currently, LovliTails is available online at Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop, and at leading pet supply stores nationwide. Discover LovliTails products and exclusive promotions at Pet Expo Thailand 2025 from May 1-4, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
LovliTails is ready to be a part of your happy pet story. Born from NEO Corporate, the FMCG innovation leader, we develop products based on genuine consumer needs – the same commitment we bring to enhancing the quality of life for people of all ages. LovliTails provides real solutions that help you care for and promote the well-being of pets.
For more information, visit https://www.neo-corporate.com/ or Facebook: NEOCorporate and Facebook: LovliTailsThailand
#LovliTails #PetCare #PetParents #NeoCorporate #Neo #LovePets #Dog #Cat #PetProducts #PetWellness #NaturalSolution #FMCG