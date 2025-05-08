“GIP–BlackRock” expresses confidence in Thailand and discusses a strategic partnership with “CP–True IDC”

Mr. Adebayo Ogunlesi, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of GIP, and Senior Managing Director at BlackRock, remarked, “GIP operates across more than 100 countries and has deep expertise in delivering world-class infrastructure projects, including airports, ports, power systems, renewable energy, and data center networks—core systems that underpin long-term digital economic growth. We believe in Thailand’s strategic importance in Southeast Asia, supported by its advantageous geography, infrastructure, energy resources, and human capital—all of which are conducive to sustainable development. GIP’s investment in Thailand is not merely a business opportunity; it is a strategic partnership aimed at building a stable, secure, and sustainable digital ecosystem and laying a new foundation for the regional digital economy.”

A key highlight of this visit is GIP–BlackRock’s plan to collaborate with local partners on a major digital infrastructure investment in Thailand valued between USD 3–5 billion (approximately THB 105–175 billion), with a primary focus on data centers. This investment will significantly enhance Thailand’s capabilities in supporting advanced technology workloads such as AI, Big Data, and Cloud Services. It is expected to generate substantial employment in the engineering and technology sectors while positioning Thailand as a stronger competitor in the modern global economy.

Regionally, Southeast Asia is emerging as a new growth hub for the data center market, with forecasts predicting market value to reach USD 3.81 billion from 2024 to 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, driven by edge computing, AI adoption, and broad cloud usage. Thailand’s data center market alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%–8.5% over the next three years. This marks a pivotal opportunity for Thailand to become a key technology hub with a central role in ASEAN’s economic ecosystem.

The visit of GIP–BlackRock to Thailand marks the beginning of a significant strategic alliance. It brings together the vision of the government, leading Thai industry players, and global investors to lay the foundation for future innovation—with Thailand leading the way toward a new regional direction in the era of digital economies driven by intelligent infrastructure.



About True IDC

True Internet Data Center Co., Ltd., or True IDC (Headquarters: Bangkok, Thailand), under the Charoen Pokphand Group, is the leading data center service provider in Thailand and a pioneer in AI-ready data centers. With extensive experience in managing internationally certified data centers located in key business districts both domestically and internationally, True IDC is positioned to meet the needs of businesses in the digital age. Recognized as a trusted partner for global digital enterprises, True IDC plays a crucial role in supporting the growth of Thailand's and the ASEAN region’s digital economy.

More information: https://www.trueidc.com/



About GIP

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, is a leading infrastructure investor specializing in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of large-scale assets in the energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and water and waste sectors. With over USD 170 billion in assets under management, GIP focuses on managing infrastructure-related assets through its strong capabilities and expertise while generating positive economic impact and supporting community development.

More information: www.global-infra.com



About BlackRock

BlackRock is one of the world’s largest providers of investment management, financial advisory, and risk management solutions. The company is committed to investing for the long term on behalf of leading clients such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, and many others. Beyond financial services, BlackRock aims to inspire its employees and support communities with the overarching goal of helping more people achieve financial security. As a fiduciary for investors and a provider of financial technology, BlackRock enables millions of people to save for the future more efficiently and affordably.

More information: www.blackrock.com/corporate