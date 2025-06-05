Carnival Magic Triumphs with “The Showstopper” Brass Ring Award at IAAPA Expo Europe

The award was presented in April 2025, at IAAPA Expo Europe, hosted at the renowned Europa-Park in Germany.

The winning attraction, River Carnival Parade, dazzled judges with its sheer scale and creativity, beating out global entertainment giants. The parade is known for its breathtaking choreography, massive illuminated floats, and world-record-setting spectacle, all staged inside a custom-built parade stadium.

Previously, Carnival Magic earned international acclaim by securing 9 Guinness World Records, and was recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the World’s Greatest Places in 2023.

CEO Mr. Kittikorn Kewkacha commented,

“This achievement is a moment of great pride for Thailand and our team. It reflects our unwavering commitment to crafting world-class performances that inspire awe and joy. Carnival Magic is more than a theme park—it’s a celebration of Thai imagination on a global stage.”

This recognition strengthens Carnival Magic’s growing list of international accolades and positions it as one of the world’s most creative and culturally immersive attractions.