KuCoin Thailand Now Open to All! Platform Welcomes Public Access with New Mascot and Reward Campaign

Bangkok, 13 June 2025 — KuCoin Thailand marks an exciting new chapter as it opens its digital asset platform to the public. Following a successful soft launch and a strategic rebrand from ERX, the company has introduced a fully regulated platform authorized by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The latest milestone signals KuCoin Thailand’s transformation into a world-class platform tailored for Thai users. With an emphasis on robust security, user-friendly design, and locally relevant experiences, the platform is setting a new standard in digital asset engagement—offering simplicity, seamless access, and value that extends beyond trading.
Highlights from the Public Opening, KuCoin Thailand is rolling out a series of major updates that reflect its vision for accessible, secure, and community-driven digital finance:
1. Platform Now Available to the General Public: After a successful soft launch limited to whitelist users, KuCoin Thailand is now officially available to the public. Designed to meet the needs of both newcomers and experienced traders, the platform operates under regulatory compliance while prioritizing ease of use and security.
2. Welcome to KuCoin Thailand Early-Bird Campaign: To celebrate the public launch of its digital asset platform, KuCoin Thailand has introduced the “Welcome to KuCoin Thailand” Early-Bird Campaign, a special rewards initiative aimed at rewarding early participants with tangible benefits. The eligible users who complete account approval and make at least one trade during the campaign period will receive rewards credited to their KuCoin Thailand wallets in either USDT or THB.
Campaign Period: 13 June 2025, 13:00 – 13 July 2025, 23:59 (GMT+7)
Reward Distribution:
This initiative underscores KuCoin Thailand’s commitment to fostering early adoption and delivering real value to new users from day one.
3. Introducing KuCoin Thailand’s New Mascot: Say hello to Kuku, the new mascot and face of KuCoin Thailand As a visual ambassador of the brand, Kuku embodies KuCoin Thailand's commitment to making digital assets more accessible, engaging, and seamlessly connected to its expansive global vision.
Ease of Use: From streamlined onboarding to efficient fiat on/off-ramp services, the platform offers an intuitive experience. Educational content and exceptional customer service support help make crypto more approachable for all users—beginners and seasoned traders alike.
Lifestyle Integration: Beyond finance, KuCoin Thailand introduces curated experiences such as VIP concert access, celebrity meetups, luxury trips, and exclusive events—offering tangible real-world value alongside the digital journey.
Global-Grade Infrastructure: KuCoin Thailand is powered by the same secure, reliable, and high-performance infrastructure trusted by millions of users worldwide. With regulatory oversight from Thailand’s SEC, the platform offers institutional-grade security and international-standard performance. This creates a robust foundation for cross-border collaboration and long-term innovation in the Thai digital asset space.
It’s not just the launch of a platform — KuCoin Thailand is building a digital ecosystem where everyone has a place. Stay connected through its social channels for updates, campaign announcements, and exclusive features:
Experience the future of digital finance—right at your fingertips. You can download KuCoin Thailand app now on App Store and Google Play to get started.
Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and digital tokens involve high risks; investors may lose all investment money and should study information carefully and make investments according to their own risk profile.