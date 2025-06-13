KuCoin Thailand Now Open to All! Platform Welcomes Public Access with New Mascot and Reward Campaign

2. Welcome to KuCoin Thailand Early-Bird Campaign: To celebrate the public launch of its digital asset platform, KuCoin Thailand has introduced the “Welcome to KuCoin Thailand” Early-Bird Campaign, a special rewards initiative aimed at rewarding early participants with tangible benefits. The eligible users who complete account approval and make at least one trade during the campaign period will receive rewards credited to their KuCoin Thailand wallets in either USDT or THB.

Campaign Period: 13 June 2025, 13:00 – 13 July 2025, 23:59 (GMT+7)

Reward Distribution:

The first 50% of the reward will be credited to eligible wallets by 13 August 2025. The remaining 50% will be credited by 30 August 2025, subject to account approval and completion of at least one trade before 13 August 2025.

This initiative underscores KuCoin Thailand’s commitment to fostering early adoption and delivering real value to new users from day one.

3. Introducing KuCoin Thailand’s New Mascot: Say hello to Kuku, the new mascot and face of KuCoin Thailand As a visual ambassador of the brand, Kuku embodies KuCoin Thailand's commitment to making digital assets more accessible, engaging, and seamlessly connected to its expansive global vision.



KuCoin Thailand is built around 3 core pillars that reflect its values and goals:

Ease of Use: From streamlined onboarding to efficient fiat on/off-ramp services, the platform offers an intuitive experience. Educational content and exceptional customer service support help make crypto more approachable for all users—beginners and seasoned traders alike.

Lifestyle Integration: Beyond finance, KuCoin Thailand introduces curated experiences such as VIP concert access, celebrity meetups, luxury trips, and exclusive events—offering tangible real-world value alongside the digital journey.

Global-Grade Infrastructure: KuCoin Thailand is powered by the same secure, reliable, and high-performance infrastructure trusted by millions of users worldwide. With regulatory oversight from Thailand’s SEC, the platform offers institutional-grade security and international-standard performance. This creates a robust foundation for cross-border collaboration and long-term innovation in the Thai digital asset space.

It’s not just the launch of a platform — KuCoin Thailand is building a digital ecosystem where everyone has a place. Stay connected through its social channels for updates, campaign announcements, and exclusive features:

Click here for full campaign details

Website: KuCoinThailand

Experience the future of digital finance—right at your fingertips. You can download KuCoin Thailand app now on App Store and Google Play to get started.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and digital tokens involve high risks; investors may lose all investment money and should study information carefully and make investments according to their own risk profile.