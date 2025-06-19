New Zealand Embassy Joins with Gourmet Market, Inviting All to Experience the Kiwis’ Gastronomy in “Taste of New Zealand 2025”

Ploychompu Umpujh, Vice President - Merchandising (Gourmet Market), The Mall Group Co., Ltd., states, “As the world class premium supermarket, Gourmet Market is determined to select exclusively premium quality products from every corner of the world, under the mission, “selected exclusively for you”. In the event, Taste of New Zealand 2025, we join with the New Zealand Embassy to select and assemble premium quality products. This includes foods, snacks, and fruits, imported straight from New Zealand for Gourmet Market’s customers to taste, which welcomes both Thais and tourists to experience. Some highlights are:

First Fresh New Zealand Persimmons – These are sweet, crisp, seedless, and can be enjoyed with its skin on. It is so popular, it has been named the number one persimmon from Gisborne.

Zespri Kiwi – Premium kiwi from New Zealand that is sweet with a hint of sour, hitting the right spot. It is also very nutritious, packed with vitamin c that boosts your immunity, and fiber that helps with your digestion.

Rockit Apples – These small apples are a unique variety that has been developed for over 20 years to produce one of the sweetest, most crisp, and high-quality apples. The region has the perfect climate and soil to achieve this. It is recognizably sold in its signature cool tube packaging.

Orange Roughy – A saltwater fish that is found in New Zealand's deep ocean. It has a mild, flaky white flesh, which is popular in many premium seafood menus. The fish is a versatile ingredient, which can be grilled, baked, or fried as it maintains its shape when cooked.

Chesdale Cheddar Cheese – A popular cheese that is crafted from the best quality milk, resulting in a rich and smooth taste. It is perfect for a sandwich, a burger, or an ingredient in many menus.

Nice & Natural Muesli Bar – A wholesome and convenient meal. The Nice and Natural muesli bar is special in its premium ingredients, including roasted peanuts and dried fruits such as cranberries, raspberries, and blueberries, which are tasty and highly nutritious.

Pic's Peanut Butter – Crafted from the highest quality peanuts from New Zealand. This peanut butter is special as it has no additives or preservatives, so you can enjoy the true natural peanut taste. The brand offers both a smooth and crunchy texture as preferred.

Only Organic Baby Food – Baby food supplements made of organic ingredients from New Zealand. The product emphasizes safety and nutrition for babies.

Moreover, at the ‘You Hunt We Cook’ counter, in the Gourmet Market branches of Paragon Department Store, Emporium, and EmQuartier, you can find a special menu, “Baked Herb Crusted Orange Roughy”. This delicious menu offers a white flaky, tender, succulent fish with an aromatic herb crusted exterior. It is paired with butter sautéed asparagus and a fresh tasting lemon and capers cream sauce.

Join the charming experience of high-quality products and ingredients from the land of the Kiwis in, “Taste of New Zealand 2025”, during 14 – 29 June 2025 at Gourmet Markets in Paragon Department Store, Emporium, and EmQuartier. For more information, visit the Facebook Page : Gourmet Market Thailand or IG : gourmetmarket.

#GourmetMarketThailand #TasteOfNewZealand2025