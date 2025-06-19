New Zealand Embassy Joins with Gourmet Market, Inviting All to Experience the Kiwis’ Gastronomy in “Taste of New Zealand 2025”

The event invites all, Thais, tourists, and expats, to experience the Kiwi’s gastronomy through premium products imported straight from New Zealand, which is honored by the attendance of H.E. Mr. Johnathan Dale Kings, Ambassador of New Zealand to Thailand, who is the chairperson for the opening of this event at Gourmet Market, G floor, Paragon Department Store on 16th June, 2025.
H.E. Mr. Jonathan Dale Kings, Ambassador of New Zealand to Thailand, states, “New Zealand is a country that is deeply connected to nature, both the land and the sea. It is a bond that has been cultivated through care, respect, and the understanding that tending to nature will yield great benefits to the people. The event, Taste of New Zealand 2025, reflects the food culture of New Zealand, with the campaign “Made with Care New Zealand”. This aims to create awareness in Thailand on New Zealand’s high-quality food and beverages offered through premium products that is safe, delicious, and nutritious. The products are also produced responsibly, making them environmentally friendly.
Ploychompu Umpujh, Vice President - Merchandising (Gourmet Market), The Mall Group Co., Ltd., states, “As the world class premium supermarket, Gourmet Market is determined to select exclusively premium quality products from every corner of the world, under the mission, “selected exclusively for you”. In the event, Taste of New Zealand 2025, we join with the New Zealand Embassy to select and assemble premium quality products. This includes foods, snacks, and fruits, imported straight from New Zealand for Gourmet Market’s customers to taste, which welcomes both Thais and tourists to experience. Some highlights are:
Moreover, at the ‘You Hunt We Cook’ counter, in the Gourmet Market branches of Paragon Department Store, Emporium, and EmQuartier, you can find a special menu, “Baked Herb Crusted Orange Roughy”. This delicious menu offers a white flaky, tender, succulent fish with an aromatic herb crusted exterior. It is paired with butter sautéed asparagus and a fresh tasting lemon and capers cream sauce.
Join the charming experience of high-quality products and ingredients from the land of the Kiwis in, “Taste of New Zealand 2025”, during 14 – 29 June 2025 at Gourmet Markets in Paragon Department Store, Emporium, and EmQuartier. For more information, visit the Facebook Page : Gourmet Market Thailand or IG : gourmetmarket.
