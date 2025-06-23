TIRAVIKANT marks a new era of home improvement with groundbreaking Bosch concept store

“At Bosch, we believe in empowering local partners to deliver innovative solutions that meet the specific needs of their communities,” said Joseph Hong, managing director of Bosch Thailand. “This new concept store, brought to life by Tiravikant, is a perfect example of how we can leverage our extensive consumer products portfolio and strong dealer relationships to create a truly unique and customer-centric retail experience in the country.”

“At Tiravikant, we are absolutely thrilled to be opening this fantastic new Bosch concept store,” said Teerachai Tiravikant, managing director, TCL Tools. “ This is far more than a store; it’s a modern experience studio where customers can come and try products with expert advisory to ensure they pick the right solutions for a living space that promotes well-being. Our vision is an all-in-one shopping experience that begins with this hands-on approach and extends to a true partnership through our after-sales service. We are dedicated to ensuring your Bosch products continue to perform like new for years to come, backed by our robust support and long-term commitment to spare-part availability. As Bosch is a leader in innovation, uniting both divisions reflects our strong commitment to providing the best integrated solutions—an advantage that truly sets us apart from others. By seamlessly combining the worlds of power tools and home appliances, we deliver a holistic approach to creating the future of the home.” This initiative exemplifies Bosch’s commitment to innovation across its product range through strategic alignment with local partners. By combining Tiravikant’s market expertise with Bosch’s technological leadership, the concept store sets a new benchmark for retail excellence in the Thai market.



Innovating with Bosch Power Tools

Bosch Power Tools continues to strengthen its leadership in the cordless segment with a strong focus on the 18V platform, specifically designed for professionals. The "One Battery Fits All" concept enables multiple power tools to operate with a single 18V Bosch PRO battery – streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency for professionals.

In 2025, Bosch introduced 30 new 18V cordless SKUs, expanding on its existing portfolio of more than 150 tools. This includes the debut of new product segments:

Industrial Tools (IDS/IDR series): Designed for high-efficiency applications such as white goods production lines

Designed for high-efficiency applications such as white goods production lines Bosch Hydraulic Tools: Including the GHP 18V-60, GHK 18V-50, and GLH 18V-60, offering powerful cordless solutions tailored to the needs of professional electricians

With a commitment to user safety and performance, Bosch Power Tools integrates advanced protection technologies such as Vibration Control, Kickback Control, Drop Control. These safety features help improve work efficiency and protect the long-term health of users across demanding job sites.



Smart living with Bosch Home Appliances

Bosch Home Appliances is renowned for German engineering, smart innovation, and trusted quality. Our products are designed to make everyday life easier and more efficient. Bosch presents two cutting-edge innovations designed to elevate the everyday home experience.

The Smart Space Tower vertical setup features the Series 8 Washing Machine and Dryer, integrated using Bosch’s proprietary pull-out stacking kit. It enhances ergonomic use while saving space. The dryer smartly syncs with the washer’s program, and specialized functions can be downloaded via the Home Connect application for added convenience.



Unlimited 10 Vacuum Cleaner

Engineered for optimal performance and ease of use, the Unlimited 10 includes:

MicroClean™ Ring that lights up when surfaces are deeply cleaned;

that lights up when surfaces are deeply cleaned; MicroClean™ Sensor for detecting microscopic particles;

for detecting microscopic particles; MicroClean™ Brush with an anti-hair tangle system, removing over 99.9% of dust and pet hair from any surface;

with an anti-hair tangle system, removing over 99.9% of dust and pet hair from any surface; Easy-to-Empty Dust Box and a Compression Slider that reduces emptying frequency by up to 50%.

These innovations reflect Bosch’s dedication to healthier, smarter living through intelligent appliance design.

The new Bosch concept store offers an immersive and interactive experience, featuring:

Live experience zones where customers can explore Bosch products in real-life settings;

where customers can explore Bosch products in real-life settings; Product demonstration areas with expert guidance and tailored recommendations;

with expert guidance and tailored recommendations; Scheduled workshops and cooking classes designed to inspire and educate;

designed to inspire and educate; A thoughtfully designed environment that sparks creativity and encourages home improvement.

The launch of this integrated concept store marks a significant milestone in Tiravikant and Bosch’s shared vision – bringing meaningful innovation to the heart of Thai homes.

Visit the new Bosch concept store at Parc Bangna or learn more at https://www.boschlivingstudio.com