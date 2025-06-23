TIRAVIKANT marks a new era of home improvement with groundbreaking Bosch concept store

Bangkok – Tiravikant and Bosch Thailand have partnered to introduce a groundbreaking retail concept with the grand opening of a unique integrated store in the rapidly developing Parc Bangna residential area. This first-of-its-kind Bosch store in Southest Asia brings together Bosch’s extensive range of power tools and home appliances under one roof, offering a convenient and comprehensive shopping destination for Thai customers.
By showcasing how Bosch products seamlessly integrate into various aspects of modern life – from DIY projects and home improvement to cooking and cleaning – the store aims to inspire and empower customers to enhance their homes.
“At Bosch, we believe in empowering local partners to deliver innovative solutions that meet the specific needs of their communities,” said Joseph Hong, managing director of Bosch Thailand. “This new concept store, brought to life by Tiravikant, is a perfect example of how we can leverage our extensive consumer products portfolio and strong dealer relationships to create a truly unique and customer-centric retail experience in the country.”
“At Tiravikant, we are absolutely thrilled to be opening this fantastic new Bosch concept store,” said Teerachai Tiravikant, managing director, TCL Tools. “ This is far more than a store; it’s a modern experience studio where customers can come and try products with expert advisory to ensure they pick the right solutions for a living space that promotes well-being. Our vision is an all-in-one shopping experience that begins with this hands-on approach and extends to a true partnership through our after-sales service. We are dedicated to ensuring your Bosch products continue to perform like new for years to come, backed by our robust support and long-term commitment to spare-part availability. As Bosch is a leader in innovation, uniting both divisions reflects our strong commitment to providing the best integrated solutions—an advantage that truly sets us apart from others. By seamlessly combining the worlds of power tools and home appliances, we deliver a holistic approach to creating the future of the home.” This initiative exemplifies Bosch’s commitment to innovation across its product range through strategic alignment with local partners. By combining Tiravikant’s market expertise with Bosch’s technological leadership, the concept store sets a new benchmark for retail excellence in the Thai market.
Innovating with Bosch Power Tools
Bosch Power Tools continues to strengthen its leadership in the cordless segment with a strong focus on the 18V platform, specifically designed for professionals. The "One Battery Fits All" concept enables multiple power tools to operate with a single 18V Bosch PRO battery – streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency for professionals.
In 2025, Bosch introduced 30 new 18V cordless SKUs, expanding on its existing portfolio of more than 150 tools. This includes the debut of new product segments:
With a commitment to user safety and performance, Bosch Power Tools integrates advanced protection technologies such as Vibration Control, Kickback Control, Drop Control. These safety features help improve work efficiency and protect the long-term health of users across demanding job sites.
Smart living with Bosch Home Appliances
Bosch Home Appliances is renowned for German engineering, smart innovation, and trusted quality. Our products are designed to make everyday life easier and more efficient. Bosch presents two cutting-edge innovations designed to elevate the everyday home experience.
The Smart Space Tower vertical setup features the Series 8 Washing Machine and Dryer, integrated using Bosch’s proprietary pull-out stacking kit. It enhances ergonomic use while saving space. The dryer smartly syncs with the washer’s program, and specialized functions can be downloaded via the Home Connect application for added convenience.
Unlimited 10 Vacuum Cleaner
Engineered for optimal performance and ease of use, the Unlimited 10 includes:
These innovations reflect Bosch’s dedication to healthier, smarter living through intelligent appliance design.
The new Bosch concept store offers an immersive and interactive experience, featuring:
The launch of this integrated concept store marks a significant milestone in Tiravikant and Bosch’s shared vision – bringing meaningful innovation to the heart of Thai homes.
Visit the new Bosch concept store at Parc Bangna or learn more at https://www.boschlivingstudio.com