Shrewsbury Bangkok City Campus Celebrates Pride Month as the “Month of Love”

The campus came alive with cultural colour during the DEIJ Assembly, where students performed traditional Thai and Chinese dances, celebrating the richness of their diverse backgrounds. Later, the entire school community came together for a high-energy Zumba session, dancing and laughing in a joyful display of unity through movement and music.

Adding to the atmosphere of togetherness, the school’s signature anthem, “The Power in Me,” played a central role in uniting voices and spirits. The song encourages students to believe in themselves and in each other, reinforcing a sense of confidence, compassion, and connection.

“I’ve got the power in me, you’ve got the power in you.

I’ve got the power, p-p-power, got the power in me!”

With love,

Amanda Dennison

Principal

Shrewsbury International School Bangkok City Campus

The “Month of Love” served not only as a vibrant celebration but also as a powerful reminder that embracing diversity is key to building a stronger, kinder, and more inclusive world—starting with the hearts and minds of the next generation.