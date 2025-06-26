Shrewsbury Bangkok City Campus Celebrates Pride Month as the “Month of Love”

A highlight of the month was the school's Speech Day, which welcomed special guest Ms. Dolores Cogliano, a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion from New York City. In her powerful address, Ms. Cogliano shared her personal journey of facing rejection and ultimately finding strength in her differences. Her message resonated deeply:
“Being different is not something to hide — it's something to celebrate.”
Throughout DEIJ Week (Diversity, Equality, Inclusion, and Justice), students across all year groups participated in a wide range of meaningful and engaging activities. Older students read inclusive stories to younger peers, encouraging empathy and mutual respect. Workshops exploring neurodiversity invited students to discover how different brains function in unique and brilliant ways, fostering awareness and compassion.
The campus came alive with cultural colour during the DEIJ Assembly, where students performed traditional Thai and Chinese dances, celebrating the richness of their diverse backgrounds. Later, the entire school community came together for a high-energy Zumba session, dancing and laughing in a joyful display of unity through movement and music.
Adding to the atmosphere of togetherness, the school’s signature anthem, “The Power in Me,” played a central role in uniting voices and spirits. The song encourages students to believe in themselves and in each other, reinforcing a sense of confidence, compassion, and connection.
“I’ve got the power in me, you’ve got the power in you.
I’ve got the power, p-p-power, got the power in me!”
With love,
Amanda Dennison
Principal
Shrewsbury International School Bangkok City Campus
The “Month of Love” served not only as a vibrant celebration but also as a powerful reminder that embracing diversity is key to building a stronger, kinder, and more inclusive world—starting with the hearts and minds of the next generation.