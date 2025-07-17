Shining on World Stage, Brighter Future: Youth Group Celebrated by Global Awards

Their fundraising initiatives include the ‘Library to Life’ book sale campaign and ‘Librarython’, a children’s book competition, which encourages students to write children’s books and donate according to their means. Winning submissions are published on the organisation’s website and in the National Library of Thailand, with all proceeds supporting the printing of books for children in need.

In collaboration with five NGOs, such as the Thai Red Cross Children Home, the World Vision Foundation of Thailand, the Lutheran Christian Foundation, the Children of the Forest Foundation and the Community Children Foundation (CCF) under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Brighter Future has distributed over 3,600 printed books, valued at $12,500, in multiple languages to over 10,000 children in hundreds of rural schools, churches and libraries throughout Thailand and its neighbouring regions, including Myanmar and Laos. Many of the recipients include rural students, stateless children and ethnic minority groups like Karen, Akha, Lue and Lahu. Every book features a QR code that links to its e-library for unlimited access or new print copies.

“I’m honoured to receive prestigious recognition from both the IB and the Global Good Awards. This award reflects our commitment to improving learning opportunities, addressing global challenges, Quality Education (SDG4) and Reduced Inequalities (SDG10). I’m grateful to my supervisors, Mr. Murgatroyd, Ms. Lamthadanai, Mrs. Ferguson and teammates whose support drives us to keep pushing forward. With this international recognition, we hope to inspire youth leaders from around the world to collaborate in advancing educational inclusion,” said Turbo.

Looking ahead, the group plans to use the $3,000 grant in combination with their funds to print an additional 5,000 books, including those from the Librarython competition. They are currently welcoming new volunteers, authors, translators, and chapter leads from around the world. Applications are now open via their social media platforms and will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Mr. Stephen Murgatroyd, Head of Libraries at Bangkok Patana School, said, “The Brighter Future group continues to raise money, write and distribute books, as well as volunteering at, and supporting, local schools. With Turbo’s input, drive and enthusiasm, the group will continue to evolve, operate and thrive while he is here at Bangkok Patana. This will ensure that after he graduates, the group he founded will leave a lasting legacy that will have an impact beyond our school, benefitting children all over Thailand.”

Brighter Future’s journey is a powerful reminder that when young people are given the tools, trust and opportunity, they can lead meaningful change. As the project expands its reach, it not only redefines how education can be accessed but also inspires a new generation of changemakers to build a more inclusive and equitable world.

