CP AXTRA Hosts ‘AXTRA CG DAY 2025: Good Governance for Sustainable Growth’ to Drive Sustainable Business Through Corporate Governance

The event reflected the Company’s dedication to establishing good governance principles as the foundation of its business practices and to fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and fairness for all stakeholders. By prioritizing equitable treatment of shareholders and meaningful stakeholder engagement, CP AXTRA aims to drive long-term, stable, and sustainable growth.
Distinguished attendees included Ms. Sineenart Chamsri, Senior Vice President of Corporate Sustainability Development at the Stock Exchange of Thailand, along with CP AXTRA’s Board of Directors and top executives. Their presence demonstrated unified support for strengthening corporate governance across all levels of the organization.
Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Group, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Executive Board of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, emphasized the Group’s four main pillars of corporate governance, stating: “Good governance is not merely about rules and regulations; it is about moral values deeply embedded in our corporate culture. It is the heart of sustainability, reflected in four key pillars: (1) Integrity, (2) Commitment to delivering excellence, (3) Empowering employees to grow together, and (4) Responsible resource utilization to generate lasting value for society, the economy, and the environment. Because true sustainability must begin from within and radiate outward to positively impact the broader community.
The event also featured a panel discussion titled “Combining Strengths: Driving Organizational Sustainability Through Good Governance,” led by Dr. Teerapon Tanomsakyut, CP AXTRA’s Director. He emphasized the Board’s critical role in translating governance policy into practice, grounded in six core principles: accountability, transparency, fairness, stakeholder engagement, ethics, and executive responsibility. These values form the foundation of a sustainable and trustworthy organization and demonstrate a commitment to leading with transparency and integrity. In addition, Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer, Makro Thailand, and Mr. Sompong Rungnirattisai, Chief Executive Officer, Lotus’s Thailand, shared insights on applying good governance across all areas of operations, from procurement and compliance across nationwide branches to internal communication on corporate governance. They stressed the importance of ensuring that employees at all levels understand and align with these principles. This “tone from the top” is vital to building a strong and enduring governance culture within CP AXTRA.
CP AXTRA continues to foster a culture of good governance as a part of its DNA, driving governance principles across all work processes from the head office to more than 2,600 Makro and Lotus’s stores nationwide. The Company remains committed to becoming a trusted business leader, driving steady growth through robust governance and ethical practices in every dimension.