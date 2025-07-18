CP AXTRA Hosts ‘AXTRA CG DAY 2025: Good Governance for Sustainable Growth’ to Drive Sustainable Business Through Corporate Governance

The event also featured a panel discussion titled “Combining Strengths: Driving Organizational Sustainability Through Good Governance,” led by Dr. Teerapon Tanomsakyut, CP AXTRA’s Director. He emphasized the Board’s critical role in translating governance policy into practice, grounded in six core principles: accountability, transparency, fairness, stakeholder engagement, ethics, and executive responsibility. These values form the foundation of a sustainable and trustworthy organization and demonstrate a commitment to leading with transparency and integrity. In addition, Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer, Makro Thailand, and Mr. Sompong Rungnirattisai, Chief Executive Officer, Lotus’s Thailand, shared insights on applying good governance across all areas of operations, from procurement and compliance across nationwide branches to internal communication on corporate governance. They stressed the importance of ensuring that employees at all levels understand and align with these principles. This “tone from the top” is vital to building a strong and enduring governance culture within CP AXTRA.

CP AXTRA continues to foster a culture of good governance as a part of its DNA, driving governance principles across all work processes from the head office to more than 2,600 Makro and Lotus’s stores nationwide. The Company remains committed to becoming a trusted business leader, driving steady growth through robust governance and ethical practices in every dimension.