BDMS Wins “The Sauciest Corporate Transformer” Award, Recognized for Excellence in Organizational Transformation at the Techsauce Global Summit 2025 Awards

The “Sauciest Corporate Transformer” award recognizes organizations that stand out in driving transformative change in workforce development and organizational culture. It honors companies that leverage creative strategies, modern structures, and advanced technologies to enable tangible and impactful growth. This award is not merely about adaptation—it celebrates organizations that inspire their people to embrace transformation and confidently move toward a sustainable and resilient future.

Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, President and Senior CEO Group 1, said:

“Thank you to Techsauce for recognizing us as a ‘Transformer’—that’s exactly what BDMS strives to be. This award marks a key milestone in our journey of transformation. In the medical service sector, we believe that transformation is not just a choice, it’s a responsibility we hold toward our patients, our society, and the future of our nation. BDMS is committed to change for the sake of sustainability. We believe in the power of our people, in developing technology responsibly, and in putting patients and communities at the heart of everything we do. Through shared inspiration and a drive for excellence, the BDMS team has delivered meaningful, innovative results that are clearly seen today. This reflects the power of collaboration, dedication, and shared vision. We are truly grateful for this prestigious recognition, and we reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger, more sustainable, and more accessible healthcare system for the benefit of all Thais.”