BDMS Wins “The Sauciest Corporate Transformer” Award, Recognized for Excellence in Organizational Transformation at the Techsauce Global Summit 2025 Awards

The “Sauciest Corporate Transformer” award recognizes organizations that stand out in driving transformative change in workforce development and organizational culture. It honors companies that leverage creative strategies, modern structures, and advanced technologies to enable tangible and impactful growth. This award is not merely about adaptation—it celebrates organizations that inspire their people to embrace transformation and confidently move toward a sustainable and resilient future.
Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, President and Senior CEO Group 1, said:
“Thank you to Techsauce for recognizing us as a ‘Transformer’—that’s exactly what BDMS strives to be. This award marks a key milestone in our journey of transformation. In the medical service sector, we believe that transformation is not just a choice, it’s a responsibility we hold toward our patients, our society, and the future of our nation. BDMS is committed to change for the sake of sustainability. We believe in the power of our people, in developing technology responsibly, and in putting patients and communities at the heart of everything we do. Through shared inspiration and a drive for excellence, the BDMS team has delivered meaningful, innovative results that are clearly seen today. This reflects the power of collaboration, dedication, and shared vision. We are truly grateful for this prestigious recognition, and we reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger, more sustainable, and more accessible healthcare system for the benefit of all Thais.”
This award affirms BDMS's vision of becoming a truly innovation-driven organization. The company has adopted the BDMS Innovation Framework as a core corporate value to support sustainable business development.
With over a decade of continuous innovation, BDMS has implemented more than 3,000 innovation projects, expanded capabilities and increased access to healthcare services by over 60% in the past three years. Moreover, these efforts have led to a reduction of 6 million kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to planting 660,000 trees.
Additionally, BDMS has forged partnerships with external innovation networks, particularly medical technology startups, to enhance competitiveness and elevate Thailand’s healthcare standards. Over the past three years, BDMS has invested more than 1.5 billion baht in health-tech startups and launched numerous collaborative initiatives to apply medical innovations in real-world settings.
Receiving the “The Sauciest Corporate Transformer” award is a testament to BDMS’s success in cultivating a culture of innovation—and serves as an inspiration for other organizations to drive transformative change for a better future.