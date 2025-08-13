Mastering the Basics: An In-Depth Guide to Technical Analysis Theories

Its core belief is straightforward: all available information—whether economic, political, or psychological—is already factored into price. By focusing on price action and volume alone, traders can identify patterns of collective behaviour and anticipate future price movements.
To navigate the markets using technical analysis, traders must consider three key questions:
Five classical theories provide answers to these questions. Each is presented here with its definition, practical relevance, and comparison with the others, following the structured logic of economic reasoning.
Dow Theory lays the groundwork for trend identification. Charles H. Dow classified trends into three types:
Dow argued that a trend is confirmed only when two related market indices move in the same direction and are supported by rising volume.
In practice, traders begin by identifying the scale of the current trend and aligning their trades accordingly—much like how economies distribute resources in response to broader supply and demand forces.
Just as economists study how resources are allocated, traders must learn to recognise how institutional players operate within the market. Richard D. Wyckoff termed this behaviour accumulation (discreet buying) and distribution (discreet selling).
Wyckoff taught traders to interpret price bars in combination with volume. For instance, a wide price range on high volume after a decline often signals accumulation, while a narrow upward move on light volume may suggest distribution.
Even in modern electronic markets, these patterns remain relevant. Traders who can read them correctly avoid entering trades at the tail end of a move.
In economics, selecting a method of production is essential. In trading, this is reflected in W. D. Gann’s view that price and time are equally important variables.
His approach includes:
Though Gann’s methods may seem complex, most modern trading platforms offer automated tools to apply them with ease.
Just as economies must decide who benefits from production, Elliott Wave Theory helps traders understand whether current price action favours new participants or entrenched ones.
Ralph N. Elliott identified that markets tend to move in repetitive wave patterns: five waves in the direction of the main trend, followed by a three-wave correction. These waves reflect shifts in crowd psychology, alternating between optimism and pessimism.
By identifying which wave the market is in, traders gain insight into whether a move is gaining traction or nearing exhaustion. Fibonacci ratios are often used to confirm target levels within these wave structures.
As nature exhibits mathematical proportions, so too do markets. The Fibonacci sequence leads to key retracement levels—38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%—which often mark support or resistance zones within a broader trend.
For example, a pullback to the 61.8% level after a rally is typically seen as a correction rather than a full reversal. By applying Fibonacci retracements across multiple timeframes, traders can identify optimal entry points, stop-loss zones, and profit targets.
No single theory can fully capture the complexity of market behaviour. However, when used together, they provide a robust and layered perspective:
By combining these tools, traders can filter out conflicting information and approach the market with greater confidence and clarity.
While today’s markets are dominated by algorithms and high-speed trading, the human emotions that drive price behaviour—fear, greed, hope—remain unchanged. Market structure continues to reflect these emotions, regardless of timeframe.
Institutions still build positions quietly before major price moves and exit just before a downturn. For this reason, these classical theories retain their value. They help traders:
Despite the rise of automation and AI, the principles behind classical technical analysis remain highly relevant. Traders must still interpret patterns, recognise structures, and act with discipline.
By mastering these core theories, traders can gain:
The above article is intended for educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Trading in financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. EC Markets does not guarantee any returns or outcomes.