Celebrating 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Relations with Inspiring Exhibitions at the National Science and Technology Fair 2025



Exhibition Highlights

One of the must-see attractions is the “INSPIRED ARENA” in Zone A, featuring the “Xue Long 2” Polar Research Icebreaker Exhibition. This exhibit tells the story of Thai and Chinese polar researchers aboard China’s most advanced icebreaker, on a mission to explore the Antarctic, the coldest place on Earth. The initiative stems from the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s IT Project Foundation and her royal initiative to promote Thai participation in polar science research. This exhibition not only offers valuable scientific insights but also aims to inspire Thai youth to dream big, pursue marine science, and explore future career paths. The international collaboration also strengthens Thai-Chinese ties across multiple dimensions.



Other Notable Chinese Exhibitions

China Pavilion with “Reproduction of Blue Sky and Clear Water” exhibition, under the “Technology for Sustainable Communities in Practice” theme, this exhibit showcases China’s innovations in environmental conservation, including air and water pollution control technologies.

Beijing Association for Science and Technology (BAST) & Booster Robotics Technology Co., Ltd., exhibiting the “Booster T1” humanoid robot, known for its strength, agility, and interactive capabilities demonstrating the future potential of robotics.

Science Beijing Network featuring China’s higher education system and the “China University Sci-Tech Study Camp 2026”, which offers international students short-term learning and hands-on science and technology workshops.

Shanghai Astronomy Museum (under SSTM) The world’s largest astronomy museum brings the “Walking Astronomy Museum: Astro Xplore”, an immersive XR digital experience where visitors board the “Lightseeker” spacecraft to explore galaxies and the universe through engaging scientific content.

NetDragon Websoft & EDA Thailand Co., Ltd. with the Introduction of the “Zuno” learning platform, which integrates technology into education. Visitors can also experience the “Promethean” smart board and cutting-edge AR glasses, transforming learning into a fun and interactive journey.

Interested are invited to attend the “MHESI Fair 2025” and the “NST Fair 2025”, taking place from August 9–17, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Both events are free of charge!