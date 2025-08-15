Celebrating 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Relations with Inspiring Exhibitions at the National Science and Technology Fair 2025

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) is hosting the “MHESI Fair 2025” and the “National Science and Technology Fair 2025 (NST Fair 2025)” from August 9–17, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The event showcases science, technology, and innovation exhibitions and activities from both domestic and international organizations. A major highlight is the participation of the People’s Republic of China, which brings a series of special exhibitions to inspire Thai youths to explore the world of science. This event also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the People’s Republic of China.
Mr. Suwarong Wongsiri, Acting President of the National Science Museum Thailand (NSM), said that “NST Fair 2025 will be held from August 9–17, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. This event is recognized as a major platform for showcasing exhibitions and activities in science, made possible through collaboration with both public and private sector organizations from Thailand and abroad. A key highlight of this year’s fair is international cooperation, with participation from over 41 organizations across 8 countries. Among these, the People’s Republic of China stands out for its long-standing partnership with Thailand. China is bringing a range of special exhibitions and activities to both the MHESI Fair 2025 and the National Science and Technology Fair, offering Thai audiences a unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge scientific content. This collaboration is especially meaningful as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, reflecting the deep and ongoing cooperation between the two nations in the exchange of scientific knowledge, research, and museum-related initiatives. The exhibitions serve not only to educate but also to inspire, reinforcing the shared commitment to advancing science and innovation through international partnership.
Exhibition Highlights
One of the must-see attractions is the “INSPIRED ARENA” in Zone A, featuring the “Xue Long 2” Polar Research Icebreaker Exhibition. This exhibit tells the story of Thai and Chinese polar researchers aboard China’s most advanced icebreaker, on a mission to explore the Antarctic, the coldest place on Earth. The initiative stems from the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s IT Project Foundation and her royal initiative to promote Thai participation in polar science research. This exhibition not only offers valuable scientific insights but also aims to inspire Thai youth to dream big, pursue marine science, and explore future career paths. The international collaboration also strengthens Thai-Chinese ties across multiple dimensions.
Other Notable Chinese Exhibitions
China Pavilion with “Reproduction of Blue Sky and Clear Water” exhibition, under the “Technology for Sustainable Communities in Practice” theme, this exhibit showcases China’s innovations in environmental conservation, including air and water pollution control technologies.
Beijing Association for Science and Technology (BAST) & Booster Robotics Technology Co., Ltd., exhibiting the “Booster T1” humanoid robot, known for its strength, agility, and interactive capabilities demonstrating the future potential of robotics.
Science Beijing Network featuring China’s higher education system and the “China University Sci-Tech Study Camp 2026”, which offers international students short-term learning and hands-on science and technology workshops.
Shanghai Astronomy Museum (under SSTM) The world’s largest astronomy museum brings the “Walking Astronomy Museum: Astro Xplore”, an immersive XR digital experience where visitors board the “Lightseeker” spacecraft to explore galaxies and the universe through engaging scientific content.
NetDragon Websoft & EDA Thailand Co., Ltd. with the Introduction of the “Zuno” learning platform, which integrates technology into education. Visitors can also experience the “Promethean” smart board and cutting-edge AR glasses, transforming learning into a fun and interactive journey.
Interested are invited to attend the “MHESI Fair 2025” and the “NST Fair 2025”, taking place from August 9–17, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Both events are free of charge!