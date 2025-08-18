Crypto News: Sunny Mining Cloud Mining Turns XRP and BTC into Daily Income



Operating Procedures and Revenue Examples

Getting started with Sunny Mining cloud mining is very simple. It only takes three steps to convert your XRP holdings into potential daily earnings:

1. Register an account → Complete account registration on the Sunny Mining platform to automatically receive a $15 new user bonus.

2. Select a computing power contract and deposit

Deposit your XRP, BTC, ETH, or other cryptocurrency into your Sunny Mining account, then select the appropriate AI cloud computing power contract.

Sunny Mining contract examples:

Trial Contract: $100 investment, 2-day contract, daily return $4, total return $108

BTC Basic Contract: $600 investment, 7-day contract, daily return $7.5, total return $637.5

LTC-DOGE Basic Contract: $1,000 investment, 10-day contract, daily return $13, total return $1,130

BTC Enhanced Contract: $5,000 investment, 21-day contract, daily return $74, total return $6,554

BTC Premium Contract: $10,000 investment, 25-day contract, daily return $172, total return $15,100

BTC Super Contract: $170,000 investment, 45-day contract, daily return $3,995, total return $349,775

3.Start Cloud Mining → After purchasing a contract, the automated mining system will begin calculating daily profits.

For example, suppose a user holds 10,000 XRP, with the current market price around $3.30 USD, making the total holding value approximately $33,000 USD.

Using a Sunny Mining cloud computing contract as an example, with a daily return rate of about 2.35%, the potential daily earnings can be calculated as: 33,000 × 2.35% ≈ $775/day