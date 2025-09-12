A New Era Of Ticketing: Eventpop Integrates World ID to Safeguard Ticket Sales

In recent years, the issue of “ticket bots” has become a growing concern, especially among K-pop and C-pop fan communities who frequently face difficulties securing tickets to popular concerts.[1] This challenge arises from the increasing use of automated programs or “bots” by third-party ticketing services to quickly purchase large quantities of tickets. As a result, genuine fans are often unable to buy tickets through official channels and are forced to turn to resale markets at inflated prices, or worse, fall victim to scams.
According to the Bad Bot Report, under the topic Bad Bot vs Good Bot vs Human, only 15% of traffic in the Entertainment category comes from real human users. In the Computing & IT and Community & Society categories, more than 50% of traffic is generated by “bad bots” designed to bypass security systems and exploit services inappropriately.[2]
To address this issue, Eventpop will integrate World ID into its ticketing platform. World ID is a digital proof-of-human solution that securely verifies an individual as a real human. By implementing this technology, the collaboration aims to bring greater transparency to the ticketing process, ensure fairer access to tickets for real fans, and enhance the overall ticket-buying experience for everyone.
Thitipong Assarasakorn, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, service provider of the Eventpop platform, said about the collaboration with World:
“We want ticketing to become fair for everyone again, especially for real fans who are waiting for their favorite artists. We believe that our collaboration with TFH and the technology of World will help make this experience impressive for those who want to attend events once again.”
Pakapol Thangtongchin, Country Manager for Thailand at Tools for Humanity (TFH), added:
“The integration of World with Eventpop is nothing short of a game-changer for the entire ticketing industry. This isn’t just about upgrading technology, it’s about ending the era where people use bots as a tool to exploit the system and depriving real fans of their chance to see their favourite performer in-concert. From now on, real fans will have fair, transparent, and secure access to tickets. This integration doesn’t only solve a long-standing pain point, it sets a new standard for the future of ticketing where verified humans enjoy exclusive benefits such as priority presales, VIP upgrades, and unique experiences.”
Individuals who complete human verification through World ID will receive privileges such as:
Users can follow the World Collection and learn how to connect their World ID with Eventpop on Eventpop.
This collaboration not only aims to elevate the ticketing process but also helps prevent scams and overpriced ticket resales - making concert-going less difficult and ensuring that every person who gets a ticket is truly a fan.