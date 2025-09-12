A New Era Of Ticketing: Eventpop Integrates World ID to Safeguard Ticket Sales

In recent years, the issue of “ticket bots” has become a growing concern, especially among K-pop and C-pop fan communities who frequently face difficulties securing tickets to popular concerts.[1] This challenge arises from the increasing use of automated programs or “bots” by third-party ticketing services to quickly purchase large quantities of tickets. As a result, genuine fans are often unable to buy tickets through official channels and are forced to turn to resale markets at inflated prices, or worse, fall victim to scams.

According to the Bad Bot Report, under the topic Bad Bot vs Good Bot vs Human, only 15% of traffic in the Entertainment category comes from real human users. In the Computing & IT and Community & Society categories, more than 50% of traffic is generated by “bad bots” designed to bypass security systems and exploit services inappropriately.[2]

To address this issue, Eventpop will integrate World ID into its ticketing platform. World ID is a digital proof-of-human solution that securely verifies an individual as a real human. By implementing this technology, the collaboration aims to bring greater transparency to the ticketing process, ensure fairer access to tickets for real fans, and enhance the overall ticket-buying experience for everyone.