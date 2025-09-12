Mali Launches “MALI FAMILY & KIDS AWARD 2025” and Debuts New “Shop” Feature to Help Thai Families Discover Trusted Parenting Brands

The event celebrated the brands, doctors, and communities that make a difference in the lives of Thai families — alongside the launch of Mali’s brand-new “Shop” feature, a curated in-app marketplace for trusted parenting products.
This year, Mali presented awards in 37 categories, covering everything from products for expectant mothers — with over 1,000 moms participating in the voting to highlight the brands they truly use and love — spanning the full spectrum of all pregnancy needs, including:
Best Supplement: Elevit
Excellence in Fertility Treatments: Beyond IVF
Best Spa for Moms: Clarins Spa
Best community doctor: Little Dragons November Club
And products for infants, all the way to innovative solutions for today’s moms and kids. Some of the awarded brands include:
Best Milk Powder Formula Brand for Brain: S-26 Gold3
Best Baby diaper: Mamypoko
Best Baby bottle: Pigeon
Best Milk Powder Formula for C-Section: S-26 Pro-C3
Best Baby Food Nutrition: Cerelac Junior
The Best Hypoallergenic Formula: S-26 HA 3
Best Baby Clothes: Babylovett
Best Brain-Nutrients UHT Milk: S-26 UHT
Best Family Air Purifier: Dyson
In addition, the event was honored by the presence of some of Thailand’s leading family and lifestyle influencers, such as Bew Varaporn, Khun Pat and Khun Guide from the Midnight.Bitefood page, among others.
Another key highlight was the launch of a new "Shop" feature within the Mali application, designed to help parents easily explore, evaluate, and shop for the best products. Each award-winning products will be marked with the “Mali Awards Badge” as a seal of quality, and directly linked to the brands’ online stores or e-commerce platforms— turning trust into action through seamless, mom-approved shopping, in just a few clicks.
Jonas Koblin, Founder and CEO of Mali Family Health, shared:
"At Mali, we’ve always focused on giving parents trusted guidance. With our new “Shop” Tab, we’re now helping parents confidently to discover the best brands for new families — all in one place."
Currently, Mali has over 90,000 monthly users and more than 20,000 daily users. In fact, two-thirds of expectant mothers in Bangkok use the Mali app to track their pregnancy symptoms and their baby’s development. Over 5% of users engage with the app more than 10 times a day, making Mali the most engaging platform for new moms in Thailand.
Mali Family Health congratulates all the brands that received awards and extends heartfelt thanks to all the moms on the Mali app for sharing their real experiences — helping to set a new standard for maternal and child care in Thailand.
For the full list of award-winning brands from the Mali Family & Kids Awards 2025, you can view more details here.
📲 Download the Mali app today to access personalized pregnancy and parenting tips, medically certified content — and explore top-rated products through the new Mali “Shop” tab.