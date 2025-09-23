Ananda steps boldly into Phuket’s property market with MIRA VALLEY

MIRA VALLEY is a development spanning over 550 rai and surrounded by more than 20,000 rai of pristine nature, Nestled beside the Kamala Mountain Ranges and the Bang Niew Dam Reservoir in Phuket, it caters to the needs of clientele with high purchasing power. Built on a new concept of living that harmonizes nature with a new form of modern luxury, this world-class master plan features thoughtful design, lifestyle-driven functionality, and long-term sustainable development. Created especially for families who enjoy an active lifestyle, it seamlessly blends outdoor living with high-end comforts while providing access to over 100 kilometers of nature trails. MIRA VALLEY offers a one-of-a-kind experience for those who value high-quality, convenient living amidst nature—all in one place. Within the project is the Sandals and Boots Club, an exclusive clubhouse at the heart of MIRA VALLEY. Designed to complement residents' lifestyles—whether they are lounging in sandals at a café or donning boots for an adventure—the club caters to every mood. It features an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a café and restaurant for social gatherings, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a steam sauna and ice bath for rejuvenation. Families will enjoy a safe and fun playground, while sports enthusiasts can take advantage of tennis courts, padel courts, and a multi-purpose sports field, along with scenic cycling and running trails. The project also features a Town Square, a lifestyle hub with boutique shops and restaurants. MIRA VALLEY’s location benefits from well-developed infrastructure as an extension of Phuket City, avoiding traffic congestion and long travel times. Its direct access to major roads reduces travel time and provides exceptional convenience. Within just 15 minutes, residents can reach all key lifestyle destinations, including international schools, hospitals, health centers, and malls. The project is designed to create a sustainable community that blends seamlessly with nature, integrating sustainable development principles in all dimensions under LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards. This includes the use of solar power, environmentally-friendly construction materials, sustainable water resource management, and a 100% underground electrical cable system to reduce a visual impact.





“Having lived in and studied the Phuket market for over five years, I truly understand the local lifestyle. This inspired the concept of developing a new form of real estate: a ‘Sustainable & Naturally Connected Community,’ which enables sustainable coexistence with the environment. It emphasizes safe living amidst nature, complemented by a full range of amenities all in one place. We are committed to setting a benchmark for international real estate development under the LEED Cities & Communities certification standard, with the goal of sustainably enhancing the quality of life for both project residents and the surrounding community,” Ms. Ruangkritya concluded.