“THE RESIDENCES 38” Debuts in Bangkok as Ultra-Luxury Condominium with First-Ever Private Fine Dining Kitchen

Bangkok, Thailand – Rabbit Holdings Public Company Limited, a subsidiary of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, in cooperation with Ananda Development Public Company Limited, hosted an exclusive Open House event for their French-inspired ultra-luxury residential project, THE RESIDENCES 38, and La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection, a serviced residence managed by The Ascott Limited. The event offered attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience the property's blend of French elegance and Thai sophistication.

Distinctive guests were immersed in the project’s signature ‘French Art de Vivre’ philosophy, beginning with an elegant reception before touring show units on the 31st floor. The Residences 38 embodies the quintessential French approach to luxury through its collection of 56 exclusive one-to four-bedroom suites and penthouses. Each residence features corner positioning for abundant natural light and sweeping views, complemented by world-class appliances and premium finishes. Residents enjoy exceptional privacy with a dedicated lobby and private elevators, along with the convenience of pet-friendly accommodations.