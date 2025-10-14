Wacoal launches "Hat from Heart" initiative to support cancer patients and empower women

Breast cancer is one of the leading threats to women's health in Thailand, with many patients facing the challenging side effects of chemotherapy, including hair loss. This loss can significantly impact their confidence and daily life. As a result, there is a strong demand for wigs or hats to cover their heads. However, producing wigs is both costly and time-consuming, making it difficult to meet the high demand among patients.
To address this, the "Hat from Heart" project was launched by Thai Wacoal Public Company Limited. The initiative aims to provide hats for breast cancer patients, with a focus on creating safe and comfortable hats using soft, high-quality fabrics that are gentle on the skin and free from harmful chemicals. These hats not only offer a smile and restore confidence to patients who have lost their hair due to treatment but also provide a sustainable source of income for women in emergency shelters. These women are trained and supported by the Association for the Promotion of the Status of Women, under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha.
The project highlights the dual impact of providing both social support for cancer patients and job opportunities for vulnerable women, contributing to long-term community welfare. By supporting this initiative, Wacoal is helping to create a meaningful difference in both individual lives and the broader community.
This initiative has been running since 2014 and is part of Wacoal's broader "Pink Ribbon Campaign" that marks its 25th year. Over the years, Wacoal has expanded its efforts to include various volunteers from different sectors of society, helping to create a sense of unity and support for cancer patients.
As part of the "Hat from Heart" initiative, Wacoal arranges workshops across Thailand, where participants can decorate hats and write motivational cards. These items are then distributed to cancer patients through hospitals such as the National Cancer Institute and regional cancer hospitals.
The success and importance of this initiative have led many companies, organisations, and institutions to reach out to Wacoal to organise "Hat from Heart" activities for their employees.
Wacoal believes that "beauty" is not just external, but is born from sharing with a beautiful heart. Therefore, we invite companies, organisations, or any entities to join the "Hat from Heart" project by organising a meaningful social activity for your employees, free of charge. All that is required is for the organisation to provide a venue and staff members to participate. Wacoal will provide experts to educate participants about breast cancer and supply the materials needed for decorating the hats. This initiative not only promotes unity and enhances the company's image but also offers both support and opportunities to cancer patients and women in emergency shelters.
Organisations interested in hosting this event can contact Wacoal’s CSR department for more details at 065 732 1938, email [email protected] or LINE CSR Wacoal: @237thtqb