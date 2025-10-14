Wacoal launches "Hat from Heart" initiative to support cancer patients and empower women

Breast cancer is one of the leading threats to women's health in Thailand, with many patients facing the challenging side effects of chemotherapy, including hair loss. This loss can significantly impact their confidence and daily life. As a result, there is a strong demand for wigs or hats to cover their heads. However, producing wigs is both costly and time-consuming, making it difficult to meet the high demand among patients.

To address this, the "Hat from Heart" project was launched by Thai Wacoal Public Company Limited. The initiative aims to provide hats for breast cancer patients, with a focus on creating safe and comfortable hats using soft, high-quality fabrics that are gentle on the skin and free from harmful chemicals. These hats not only offer a smile and restore confidence to patients who have lost their hair due to treatment but also provide a sustainable source of income for women in emergency shelters. These women are trained and supported by the Association for the Promotion of the Status of Women, under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha.