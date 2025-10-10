True Corporation Completes ASEAN’s Largest Tower Integration - “One Network” -Enhancing 5G & 4G Speed and Coverage for True and dtac Customers



5G Network Steps to Leadership

The success of the One Network project has significantly improved 5G coverage and performance for both True and dtac customers. With combined spectrum, network capacity, and an expanded coverage footprint, customers now enjoy a seamless experience across the new True network. This marks a substantial step forward in Thailand’s connectivity.



5G Speeds prove clear Improvement

dtac customers have benefited the most from this project, with 5G speeds increasing by 4.39 times, while True customers have experienced a 1.09 times improvement. These results highlight a major enhancement in network performance, with both brands continuing to advance for their customers.

The One Network project enhances both coverage and signal quality for True and dtac customers. dtac users now experience faster 5G speeds on the 2600 MHz spectrum, while True users enjoy improved 4G efficiency on the 2300 MHz band.

This network upgrade also enables full 90 MHz bandwidth utilization of the 2600 MHz spectrum for 5G, supported by Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology, which allows flexible use between 5G and 4G on the same band. Furthermore, the 2300 MHz spectrum is being enhanced to increase data capacity and will be combined with 2600 MHz for expanded 5G deployment. The 1500 MHz band, a new spectrum, will also deliver faster, stronger, and more stable 5G and 4G experiences nationwide.



A New Standard for Sustainability and Network Reliability

Beyond the direct benefits of speed and coverage, the modernization of the One Network contributes to environmental sustainability. By reducing redundant towers and improving power efficiency through AI and machine learning, True Corporation expects to reduce carbon emissions by 15-20 percent as part of its goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

The success of the network integration is further reinforced by nPerf, which has ranked True 5G as Thailand’s Best Network for nine consecutive years, especially for upload speeds and low latency. Combined with dtac’s strong quality of experience in browsing and streaming, this integration ensures all customers enjoy the best possible digital experience.

The One Network project is more than an integration. It represents the creation of a new future for Thailand’s telecommunications industry, delivering superior, sustainable connectivity for every True and dtac customer.



Photo Caption:

Mr. Sigve Brekke, Group Chief Executive Officer of True Corporation Plc., together with Mr. Prathet Tankuranun, Chief Information Technology Officer; Mr. Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Network Officer; Mr. Jirachai Kunakorn, Deputy Chief Technology Office; and Mr. Thongchai Kwanphut, Head of Network Rollout and Field Operation, inspected the final base station completed under the “One Network” project and tested network performance, celebrating this milestone with the teams who made the nationwide integration possible and bringing greater happiness to True and dtac customers.