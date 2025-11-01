makro Hosts ‘makro HoReCa 2025’ Thailand’s Premier Food Business Event

Empowering Thai Entrepreneurs under the Concept “FOOD INFINITY: Endless Growth for the Food Industry”

Bangkok, October 30, 2025 – makro, the leading wholesale business under CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, reinforces its commitment to advancing Thailand’s food industry with the launch of the makro HoReCa 2025, the country’s largest comprehensive food business and innovation exhibition. This year’s event, themed “FOOD INFINITY: Endless Growth for the Food Industry,” aims to empower HoReCa entrepreneurs and culinary enthusiasts, reflecting makro’s mission to stand by every HoReCa business and drive Thailand’s food sector toward limitless and sustainable growth.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Sub Lt. Chakra Yodmani, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and joined by Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Group Chief Wholesale Business Executive Officer of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited and Mr. Eakarin Leemaharungruang, Chairman of the Organizing Committee  makro HoReCa 2025, along with makro executives.

Mr. Eakarin Leemaharungruang, Chairman of the Organizing Committee  makro HoReCa 2025, stated “The makro HoReCa event is one of the most anticipated food business gatherings of the year for HoReCa operators and food lovers alike. Under the concept ‘FOOD INFINITY’, this year’s edition transforms the future of the food industry offering a one-stop platform that gathers every solution, innovation and inspiration for sustainable business growth. Visitors will experience new knowledge, trends and technology designed to empower every HoReCa business toward the future.”

makro HoReCa 2025 is divided into eight key zones, packed with knowledge, inspiration and interactive activities across four days. Highlights include:

  • makro Pavilion – Showcasing strategies for HoReCa businesses to adapt and recover post pandemic, with practical tips and business ideas that can be applied immediately.
  • makro HoReCa Challenge 2025 – A national culinary competition under royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha, certified by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS), where top chefs from five regions compete for glory.
  • makro Thailand Creative Drink Challenge 2025 – A national mixology contest where talented baristas and mixologists craft creative beverages using Thai local ingredients.
  • Chef’s Club by makro – A knowledge hub for culinary professionals, featuring workshops, cost management and marketing classes and business consultations for aspiring restaurateurs.
  • maro Showcase – Exclusive demonstrations from aro, makro’s professional quality brand, presenting innovative products and live cooking shows by culinary experts.
  • HoReCa Talk Sessions – Insightful discussions from industry leaders including
  • Exhibition Zone – Featuring a full range of HoReCa equipment, kitchen appliances, and premium ingredients.
  • Culinary Showcase Zone – Bringing together Michelin-starred restaurants, The Restaurant War Thailand vendors, Thai SELECT eateries and celebrity chef restaurants.
  • Over 250 booths from leading food and beverage brands offering exclusive deals and innovative solutions for every food business.
  • Special New Features – The makro HoReCa Start-up Pitching Challenge to discover Thailand’s next food start-up stars, and an exciting celebrity cooking battle featuring 12 famous actors paired with professional chefs.

Experience Thailand’s ultimate HoReCa event packed with inspiration, knowledge and business opportunities at makro HoReCa 2025, from October 30 to November 2, 2025, 10:00 AM–7:00 PM at IMPACT Exhibition Center, Halls 6–8, Muang Thong Thani. Admission is free. For more details, visit www.makro.co.th

