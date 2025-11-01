makro Hosts ‘makro HoReCa 2025’ Thailand’s Premier Food Business Event

Bangkok, October 30, 2025 – makro, the leading wholesale business under CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, reinforces its commitment to advancing Thailand’s food industry with the launch of the makro HoReCa 2025, the country’s largest comprehensive food business and innovation exhibition. This year’s event, themed “FOOD INFINITY: Endless Growth for the Food Industry,” aims to empower HoReCa entrepreneurs and culinary enthusiasts, reflecting makro’s mission to stand by every HoReCa business and drive Thailand’s food sector toward limitless and sustainable growth.
The opening ceremony was presided over by Sub Lt. Chakra Yodmani, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and joined by Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Group Chief Wholesale Business Executive Officer of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited and Mr. Eakarin Leemaharungruang, Chairman of the Organizing Committee makro HoReCa 2025, along with makro executives.
Mr. Eakarin Leemaharungruang, Chairman of the Organizing Committee makro HoReCa 2025, stated “The makro HoReCa event is one of the most anticipated food business gatherings of the year for HoReCa operators and food lovers alike. Under the concept ‘FOOD INFINITY’, this year’s edition transforms the future of the food industry offering a one-stop platform that gathers every solution, innovation and inspiration for sustainable business growth. Visitors will experience new knowledge, trends and technology designed to empower every HoReCa business toward the future.”
makro HoReCa 2025 is divided into eight key zones, packed with knowledge, inspiration and interactive activities across four days. Highlights include:
Experience Thailand’s ultimate HoReCa event packed with inspiration, knowledge and business opportunities at makro HoReCa 2025, from October 30 to November 2, 2025, 10:00 AM–7:00 PM at IMPACT Exhibition Center, Halls 6–8, Muang Thong Thani. Admission is free. For more details, visit www.makro.co.th
