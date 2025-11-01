makro Hosts ‘makro HoReCa 2025’ Thailand’s Premier Food Business Event

Bangkok, October 30, 2025 – makro, the leading wholesale business under CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, reinforces its commitment to advancing Thailand’s food industry with the launch of the makro HoReCa 2025, the country’s largest comprehensive food business and innovation exhibition. This year’s event, themed “FOOD INFINITY: Endless Growth for the Food Industry,” aims to empower HoReCa entrepreneurs and culinary enthusiasts, reflecting makro’s mission to stand by every HoReCa business and drive Thailand’s food sector toward limitless and sustainable growth.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Sub Lt. Chakra Yodmani, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and joined by Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Group Chief Wholesale Business Executive Officer of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited and Mr. Eakarin Leemaharungruang, Chairman of the Organizing Committee makro HoReCa 2025, along with makro executives.