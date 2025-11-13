The Mall Group partners with UnionPay International to enhance Thailand’s retail and tourism experience

Bangkok, November 13, 2025 - The Mall Group, Thailand’s leading retail and shopping mall operator, has officially signed a strategic partnership agreement with UnionPay International (UPI), a global leader in payment solutions, to enhance shopping and payment experiences for both local and international customers, while driving sustainable growth in Thailand’s tourism economy.
The signing ceremony was honored by the presence of Mr. Guo Dayong, President of China UnionPay - marking a new milestone in the long-standing business relationship between the two organizations. This collaboration aims to establish a long-term strategic alliance under the concept “Retail x Tourism x Payment Ecosystem”, combining Thailand’s retail excellence with UnionPay’s global payment technology to create a seamless and secure shopping journey for Thai and international customers, particularly the Chinese tourist market, one of Thailand’s most important visitor segments. This partnership is expected to build spending confidence, encourage travel, and strengthen Thailand’s retail sector alongside the recovery of the tourism economy - reaffirming The Mall Group’s role as a key private sector leader driving Thailand’s retail and tourism industries toward sustainable growth.
Ms. Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer, The Mall Group Co., Ltd., stated: “This collaboration between The Mall Group and UnionPay International reflects our shared goal of transforming Thailand’s shopping centers into a Global Retail Destination, seamlessly integrating shopping experiences with smart payment technologies to deliver convenience, safety, and value to customers worldwide. Our partnership with UnionPay International represents not only the synergy between global retail and payment ecosystems, but also a major step forward in positioning Thai retail on the global stage under the vision ‘Elevating Thai Retail to the World Stage.’ Through premium shopping experiences that blend technology, tourism, and Thai culture, we aim to strengthen Thailand’s soft power and reaffirm The Mall Group’s leadership in driving the nation’s retail and tourism economy toward a sustainable future.”
Mr. Jian Jiangtao, Deputy General Manager, UnionPay International, SEA. added: “Thailand is one of the most important markets in the ASEAN region and a favorite destination among Chinese travelers. Our partnership with The Mall Group will provide greater payment convenience to UnionPay cardholders worldwide and further reinforce Chinese tourists’ confidence in Thailand. UnionPay International (UPI) services the world's largest cardholder base, with over 180 countries and regions, more than 75 million merchants covered outside of China’s mainland. UnionPay cards have been issued in 84 countries and regions globally. In Thailand, UPI aims to position UnionPay as a trusted and preferred payment brand, offering exclusive privileges and superior payment experiences to both local and international users.”
Under this partnership, The Mall Group and UnionPay International have jointly launched a special promotional campaign running from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, offering exclusive benefits to UnionPay cardholders in Thailand and abroad. Thai customers can enjoy up to THB 2,500 in discounts with a minimum purchase of THB 50,000 at participating The Mall Group department stores (including Gourmet Market and Power Mall) across Siam Paragon, The Emporium, EmQuartier, EMSphere, and all The Mall Lifestore branches. International customers will receive additional privileges, including discounts of up to THB 2,500 and an EM District Cash Coupon worth up to THB 25,000 when shopping at The Emporium, EmQuartier, and EMSphere.
This campaign marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between the two organizations, paving the way for future co-marketing initiatives and the development of innovative digital payment programs to support the Cashless Society era. Together, The Mall Group and UnionPay International aim to enhance consumer experiences and drive high-quality growth in Thailand’s retail and tourism industries.