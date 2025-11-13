The Mall Group partners with UnionPay International to enhance Thailand’s retail and tourism experience

Ms. Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer, The Mall Group Co., Ltd., stated: “This collaboration between The Mall Group and UnionPay International reflects our shared goal of transforming Thailand’s shopping centers into a Global Retail Destination, seamlessly integrating shopping experiences with smart payment technologies to deliver convenience, safety, and value to customers worldwide. Our partnership with UnionPay International represents not only the synergy between global retail and payment ecosystems, but also a major step forward in positioning Thai retail on the global stage under the vision ‘Elevating Thai Retail to the World Stage.’ Through premium shopping experiences that blend technology, tourism, and Thai culture, we aim to strengthen Thailand’s soft power and reaffirm The Mall Group’s leadership in driving the nation’s retail and tourism economy toward a sustainable future.”

Mr. Jian Jiangtao, Deputy General Manager, UnionPay International, SEA. added: “Thailand is one of the most important markets in the ASEAN region and a favorite destination among Chinese travelers. Our partnership with The Mall Group will provide greater payment convenience to UnionPay cardholders worldwide and further reinforce Chinese tourists’ confidence in Thailand. UnionPay International (UPI) services the world's largest cardholder base, with over 180 countries and regions, more than 75 million merchants covered outside of China’s mainland. UnionPay cards have been issued in 84 countries and regions globally. In Thailand, UPI aims to position UnionPay as a trusted and preferred payment brand, offering exclusive privileges and superior payment experiences to both local and international users.”