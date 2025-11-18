Infinite Automobile Unveils the Grand Opening of the AVATR RAMA 3 Flagship Showroom – Thailand’s Most Expansive and Integrated Hub

Bangkok, November 11, 2025 – Infinite Automobile Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of AAS Group and the official distributor of AVATR vehicles in Thailand, announced a significant business milestone today with the official grand opening of the AVATR RAMA 3 Flagship Showroom. This showroom marks Infinite Automobile's first flagship location, distinguished as the largest retail space and the most comprehensive service facility in Thailand. The investment reflects the company's vision to elevate the electric vehicle (EV) customer experience to global standards.
The AVATR RAMA 3 Flagship Showroom spans a total area of over 9,000 square meters on a plot of more than 2.5 rai (approx. 4,000 sq.m.), featuring a modern design aligned with AVATR's global standards. Developed with an investment exceeding 120 million Thai Baht, the facility is fully integrated, encompassing:
Mr. Anuwat Inthraphuvasak, President of Infinite Automobile Co., Ltd., stated:
“The AVATR Rama 3 Showroom represents another crucial step for Infinite Automobile in establishing our first flagship showroom in Thailand. Not only is it the largest in terms of retail space, but it is also the most comprehensive, covering sales, service, and customer reception to international standards. We are committed to making this facility the central hub for delivering a premium experience to AVATR customers in Thailand and are ready to expand our network further to meet the continuous growth in the EV market.”
The showroom area is scheduled to begin operations in November 2025, with the full-service facility set to open in March 2026. Future plans also include developing the third floor into a training and conference center for Infinite Automobile’s dealer network, while the rooftop will serve as an outdoor event space for partners and customers.
The AVATR RAMA 3 Showroom also underscores the strategic partnership with Changan Automobile, a global leader in intelligent vehicle technology, aimed at positioning Thailand as the EV manufacturing hub of the region. The facility targets serving over 2,000 customers within the next one to two years.
A major highlight of the event was the official introduction of the AVATR 11 Royal Edition—a premium electric vehicle that seamlessly blends intelligent performance with cutting-edge luxury.
All AVATR customers from Infinite Automobile will gain access to the exclusive “INFINITR” privilege program. This club connects luxury lifestyles with innovation, elevating dining, celebration, and travel experiences into unforgettable moments. INFINITR fosters a community of like-minded individuals, offering a world of seamless privileges crafted exclusively for owners of luxury AVATR electric vehicles from Infinite Automobile.
Pre-booking Now Open
Pre-booking for the AVATR 11 Royal Edition is now available at all seven AVATR showrooms under Infinite Automobile Co., Ltd. nationwide:
For more details, please visit www.avatrthailand.com. Official pricing and offers will be confirmed by Changan Auto Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd.