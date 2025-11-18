Infinite Automobile Unveils the Grand Opening of the AVATR RAMA 3 Flagship Showroom – Thailand’s Most Expansive and Integrated Hub

Mr. Anuwat Inthraphuvasak, President of Infinite Automobile Co., Ltd., stated:

“The AVATR Rama 3 Showroom represents another crucial step for Infinite Automobile in establishing our first flagship showroom in Thailand. Not only is it the largest in terms of retail space, but it is also the most comprehensive, covering sales, service, and customer reception to international standards. We are committed to making this facility the central hub for delivering a premium experience to AVATR customers in Thailand and are ready to expand our network further to meet the continuous growth in the EV market.”

The showroom area is scheduled to begin operations in November 2025, with the full-service facility set to open in March 2026. Future plans also include developing the third floor into a training and conference center for Infinite Automobile’s dealer network, while the rooftop will serve as an outdoor event space for partners and customers.

The AVATR RAMA 3 Showroom also underscores the strategic partnership with Changan Automobile, a global leader in intelligent vehicle technology, aimed at positioning Thailand as the EV manufacturing hub of the region. The facility targets serving over 2,000 customers within the next one to two years.