Dow Partners with Copeland and MMP Corporation to Lead the Way with Designed for Circularity Packaging

The film is produced using REVOLOOP™ Recycled Plastics Reins, developed by Dow Thailand, a global materials science expert. In collaboration with MMP Corporation, Thailand’s leading stretch film manufacturer, the post-consumer recycled resin from Dow—produced through a mechanical recycling process—has cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that are 52.5% lower than the global average for virgin LLDPE production.*

This initiative stems from Copeland’s goal of finding sustainable solutions for its packaging and logistics processes in Thailand. Dow proposed its Global Recycled Standard-certified PCR resin, and partnered with MMP to produce the film, which underwent multiple field trials to ensure optimal performance. Following successful testing, Copeland adopted the film in May 2025.

The stretch film incorporates 30% PCR resin from Dow under the REVOLOOP™ brand, offering clarity and performance comparable to conventional virgin plastic films. It delivers excellent strength, toughness, and flexibility—ideal for wrapping industrial pallets for transport. The film is also recyclable, supporting circular economy principles.