Dow Partners with Copeland and MMP Corporation to Lead the Way with Designed for Circularity Packaging

The film is produced using REVOLOOP™ Recycled Plastics Reins, developed by Dow Thailand, a global materials science expert. In collaboration with MMP Corporation, Thailand’s leading stretch film manufacturer, the post-consumer recycled resin from Dow—produced through a mechanical recycling process—has cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that are 52.5% lower than the global average for virgin LLDPE production.*
This initiative stems from Copeland’s goal of finding sustainable solutions for its packaging and logistics processes in Thailand. Dow proposed its Global Recycled Standard-certified PCR resin, and partnered with MMP to produce the film, which underwent multiple field trials to ensure optimal performance. Following successful testing, Copeland adopted the film in May 2025.
The stretch film incorporates 30% PCR resin from Dow under the REVOLOOP™ brand, offering clarity and performance comparable to conventional virgin plastic films. It delivers excellent strength, toughness, and flexibility—ideal for wrapping industrial pallets for transport. The film is also recyclable, supporting circular economy principles.
“At Copeland, we prioritize the adoption of solutions that help usher in a sustainable future. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in integrating sustainable materials into our logistics system. We are proud to be increasingly involved in driving Thailand’s industrial sector toward greater sustainability,” said Michael Toh, president of Asia-Pacific for Copeland.
“As Thailand’s leading stretch film manufacturer, MMP is proud to collaborate with Dow and Copeland in developing a film that contains 30% recycled resin while maintaining full strength and clarity. This reflects our commitment to advancing Thailand’s industry toward true sustainability,” said Ms. Kamolchanok Chongsathien, chief executive officer, MMP Corporation Ltd.
“Dow is honored to be part of this collaboration, which reflects our commitment to helping customers reduce their carbon footprint and promote circular economy practices. Our REVOLOOP™ resin is certified by the Global Recycled Standard for both quality and traceability, enabling customers to achieve their sustainability goals in a tangible way.” said Mr. Vichan Tangkengsirisin, President of Dow Thailand.
*Product carbon footprint study of REVOLOOPTM XUS60933.01 Cradle-to-gate, IPCC2021, GWP 1.18 kgCO¬2e, in compliant with ISO14067:2018, 3rd party verification by Bureau Veritas.