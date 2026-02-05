Siam Piwat takes the stage at Shoptalk Luxe Abu Dhabi to define the future of luxury ecosystems

Defining the Conversation on the Global Stage: Highlighting the group's leadership in the region, Axel Winter, Chief Digital Officer of Siam Piwat and CEO of Xponential, was the sole executive from a Thai retail group selected to speak at the summit.

He joined an exclusive roster of 1,500 C-suite decision-makers to define the next era of the luxury customer journey. Winter was featured in a spotlight one-on-one session with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), interviewed by Martin Barthel, Global Luxury Lead, on the topic “Orchestrating the Luxury Ecosystem.” The session showcased how Siam Piwat is using the ONESIAM SuperApp to bridge the gap between digital convenience and high-touch concierge services.

Demonstrating Siam Piwat’s commitment to integrating technology with superior service, Siam Piwat’s executives - Saruntorn Asaves, Head of Customer Centricity and Relationship, Salawit Suviporn, Head of Creative Powerhouse, and Nopanit Isarankura Na Ayudhaya, Head of Experiential Design and Project Strategy - participated the summit to gather global insights ranging from hyper-personalization to next-gen retail formats, which will be directly applied to elevate both physical and digital experiences across Siam Piwat’s properties.