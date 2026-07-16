GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

This recognition celebrates GULF’s long-standing contributions and support for the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society. The presentation took place at the “Four Decades of the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center: From International Standards to Sustainable Care” event, held at the Rattanavidhyapat Building, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society. On this occasion, GULF invited the public to contribute to the Center’s critical operations by donating and receiving exclusive charity merchandise from the “Empowering Me” art initiative. This contribution underscores GULF’s dual commitment to developing robust infrastructure and elevating public health, ensuring that underserved communities receive equitable access to high-quality healthcare.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, GULF proudly reintroduced the “Empowering Me – A Power of Identity Beyond Appearances” art exhibition. Featuring 10 symbolic paintings created by university students nationwide, the collection beautifully captures the dreams, resilience, and authentic identities of individuals with craniofacial differences. This initiative aims to foster greater societal understanding, acceptance, and appreciation for diversity.