GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2026
GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF), represented by Mr. Sitamon Ratanavadi, Vice President of Strategic Planning, received a prestigious plaque of honor from Mr. Tej Bunnag, Secretary General of the Thai Red Cross Society.

This recognition celebrates GULF’s long-standing contributions and support for the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society. The presentation took place at the “Four Decades of the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center: From International Standards to Sustainable Care” event, held at the Rattanavidhyapat Building, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society. On this occasion, GULF invited the public to contribute to the Center’s critical operations by donating and receiving exclusive charity merchandise from the “Empowering Me” art initiative. This contribution underscores GULF’s dual commitment to developing robust infrastructure and elevating public health, ensuring that underserved communities receive equitable access to high-quality healthcare.

GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, GULF proudly reintroduced the “Empowering Me – A Power of Identity Beyond Appearances” art exhibition. Featuring 10 symbolic paintings created by university students nationwide, the collection beautifully captures the dreams, resilience, and authentic identities of individuals with craniofacial differences. This initiative aims to foster greater societal understanding, acceptance, and appreciation for diversity.

GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

In collaboration with King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, GULF hosted a dedicated donation booth where the public could support the cause and receive exclusive “Empowering Me” charity merchandise, including acrylic keychains, tote bags, and blankets. Opportunities to contribute remain open through various Thai Red Cross Society channels, including www.iredcross.org. All contributions are eligible for a double tax deduction, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Center—without any deductions for administrative expenses. These funds will sustain crucial medical care, rehabilitation, and long-term quality-of-life improvements for patients.

GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

“GULF is deeply honored to support the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center’s mission to improve the quality of life of children and young people born with craniofacial conditions. The Center plays a vital role in delivering comprehensive care that nurtures patients’ physical, emotional, and social development, empowering them to live confidently and reach their full potential. We are immensely proud that our decade-long partnership has unlocked new opportunities and brighter futures for these patients and their families, while also contributing positively to Thai society and the nation’s healthcare system,” said Mr. Sitamon.

GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

Over the past decade, GULF has comprehensively supported the quality of life of patients and their families of the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center across multiple dimensions, through the following key initiatives:

  • Supporting the Center’s operations through donations totaling more than THB 10 million, helping cover treatment expenses and travel costs for patients receiving medical care.
  • Providing educational scholarships under the “Powering the Dreams” project with funding of more than THB 20 million, enabling patients to pursue education to the fullest extent of their potential and build sustainable careers and futures. To date, more than 500 scholarships have been awarded, including support for three students who have successfully completed bachelor’s degrees through continuous scholarship assistance.
  • Organizing the “Empowering Me – A Power of Identity Beyond Appearances” exhibition to mark the 10th anniversary of GULF’s partnership with the Center. The exhibition brought together works by 10 emerging artists from 10 universities nationwide, sharing the stories and identities of individuals with craniofacial differences with the broader public, while promoting understanding, acceptance, and inclusion between patients and society.
  • Continuously supporting and participating in activities organized by the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, including GULF volunteers serving as mentors for young patients during the “Happy Family Day” event, providing opportunities for children and their families to share joyful experiences, build positive memories, develop social skills, and learn how to adapt and interact with others. GULF has also supported recreational activities and provided souvenirs for the “Self-Esteem Camp,” which helps children and adolescents with craniofacial conditions build confidence, strengthen social skills, and improve emotional well-being.

GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

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