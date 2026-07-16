GULF Honored for Supporting Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, Inviting Public to Join the Cause with “Empowering Me” Charity Merchandise

This recognition celebrates GULF’s long-standing contributions and support for the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society. The presentation took place at the “Four Decades of the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center: From International Standards to Sustainable Care” event, held at the Rattanavidhyapat Building, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society. On this occasion, GULF invited the public to contribute to the Center’s critical operations by donating and receiving exclusive charity merchandise from the “Empowering Me” art initiative. This contribution underscores GULF’s dual commitment to developing robust infrastructure and elevating public health, ensuring that underserved communities receive equitable access to high-quality healthcare.
To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, GULF proudly reintroduced the “Empowering Me – A Power of Identity Beyond Appearances” art exhibition. Featuring 10 symbolic paintings created by university students nationwide, the collection beautifully captures the dreams, resilience, and authentic identities of individuals with craniofacial differences. This initiative aims to foster greater societal understanding, acceptance, and appreciation for diversity.
In collaboration with King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, GULF hosted a dedicated donation booth where the public could support the cause and receive exclusive “Empowering Me” charity merchandise, including acrylic keychains, tote bags, and blankets. Opportunities to contribute remain open through various Thai Red Cross Society channels, including www.iredcross.org. All contributions are eligible for a double tax deduction, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Center—without any deductions for administrative expenses. These funds will sustain crucial medical care, rehabilitation, and long-term quality-of-life improvements for patients.
“GULF is deeply honored to support the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center’s mission to improve the quality of life of children and young people born with craniofacial conditions. The Center plays a vital role in delivering comprehensive care that nurtures patients’ physical, emotional, and social development, empowering them to live confidently and reach their full potential. We are immensely proud that our decade-long partnership has unlocked new opportunities and brighter futures for these patients and their families, while also contributing positively to Thai society and the nation’s healthcare system,” said Mr. Sitamon.
Over the past decade, GULF has comprehensively supported the quality of life of patients and their families of the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center across multiple dimensions, through the following key initiatives: