SCG launches two experiential activities to showcase its innovations

SCG Smart City will introduce people to living innovations and new technologies from SCG in an experiential journey into the gamified world on the website scgsmartcity.com, the company said, while “Dwell Well” is open for visits as an exhibition of home and living in the now normal on the first floor of SCG Home Experience.
Both activities are now open to the public for free.
Porawan Mahatanasuk, customer and brand management director at SCG Cement and Building Materials Business, said, “As the innovation leader, SCG creates innovative products, services and solutions for construction and living and concurrently builds enriched consumer experience and brand engagement. We are today bringing to life our ‘SCG for Smart Living, Smart City’ concept with online and on-ground activation programmes. A newly built website, SCG Smart City, now emerges as the first step in our gamification of living experience, and we are also holding the Dwell Well exhibition.”
Porawan added, “Both will be superb sources of knowledge, experience and inspiration, allowing consumers to explore home, living and construction innovations and solutions that they can apply to their home and building for a better quality of life as we all adapt to the living condition of today’s time that exposes us to numerous challenges, including environmental problems, pollution and health threats from the prolonged outbreak of Covid-19."
In SCG Smart City, each player can take a journey to explore product innovations and solutions from SCG that address their needs in a variety of home and building spaces. They will learn about innovations for better living and be inspired to create a dream house. Points can be collected to redeem prizes and privileges.
To start playing:
The Dwell Well exhibition brings its living innovations and solutions all in one place. It features three exhibit zones:
Zone 1 – Home Insights: It uses mapping technology to visualise problems to build consumer awareness of the problems, enabling them to identify needs and see advantage gaps between their existing and dream houses
Zone 2 – “Now Normal Home”: It gives visitors a glimpse of home and living in “now normal” settings where people have already adapted to coexist with problems and explore how homes will change
Zone 3 – Smart Living: It lets visitors experience and discover how SCG products can be used to solve these problems and make living better.
The exhibition is open to visitors until September 2022 at SCG Home Experience on the first floor on Praditmanutham Road (Ekamai-Ramindra).
“At SCG, we believe that quality living begins with good planning today. These two inspiring, experiential activities will attract the young generation and our target audiences to equip them with the knowledge and understanding to make suitable choice of product innovations for construction and living based on individual needs and preferences,” Porawan concluded.
Published : February 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 11, 2022
Published : Jan 19, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Feb 16, 2022
Published : Feb 16, 2022
Published : Feb 16, 2022
Published : Feb 16, 2022