SCG launches two experiential activities to showcase its innovations

Porawan Mahatanasuk, customer and brand management director at SCG Cement and Building Materials Business, said, “As the innovation leader, SCG creates innovative products, services and solutions for construction and living and concurrently builds enriched consumer experience and brand engagement. We are today bringing to life our ‘SCG for Smart Living, Smart City’ concept with online and on-ground activation programmes. A newly built website, SCG Smart City, now emerges as the first step in our gamification of living experience, and we are also holding the Dwell Well exhibition.”

Porawan added, “Both will be superb sources of knowledge, experience and inspiration, allowing consumers to explore home, living and construction innovations and solutions that they can apply to their home and building for a better quality of life as we all adapt to the living condition of today’s time that exposes us to numerous challenges, including environmental problems, pollution and health threats from the prolonged outbreak of Covid-19."

In SCG Smart City, each player can take a journey to explore product innovations and solutions from SCG that address their needs in a variety of home and building spaces. They will learn about innovations for better living and be inspired to create a dream house. Points can be collected to redeem prizes and privileges.