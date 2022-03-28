The Forestias: A home that comes with a lifetime of holistic care

Leading Thai property developer MQDC (Magnolia Quality Development Corporation) announced on Monday that it is introducing a new home-ownership concept.
The 398-rai, 125 billion baht mixed-use project – “The Forestias” – being constructed on Bang Na-Trat KM7 is Thailand’s largest private sector property development project.
The new concept, developed under The Aspen Tree brand, aims to not just provide a home, but also a lifetime of first-class healthcare and wellness services, 24/7 care support, housekeeping services, as well as health insurance and many other facilities for residents aged over 50 years. All of these facilities are covered in the home-buying payment as part of a new “Holistic Lifetime Care” concept of homeownership.
“People want uncertainty taken out of their lives, especially as they get older and at a time when the world is living through multiple issues that make the future increasingly unpredictable. With a one-time investment in purchasing an Aspen Tree home, we are essentially removing all the worries and uncertainties of what will happen to many of the living costs that are constantly going up around us, year after year. It is a great value-for-money offer for true peace-of-mind,” Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, project director, said.
He added that as part of assuring a worry-free future for homeowners, even common area fees that are liable to keep increasing are waived under the new concept.
Kittiphun added that Aspen Tree branded homes complement The Forestias’ other residential offerings which are under the Whizdom, Mulberry Grove, and Six Senses brands and that they are “a part of our masterplan to create a community that allows multiple generations with different lifestyles to live within easy reach of each other and close to nature”.
Hye June Park, president of The Aspen Tree at The Forestias, said: “We’re offering 290 Aspen Tree lifetime care residences ranging from 83 square metres to around 253 square metres, with gardens. They are in a 23-rai district that is located at the heart of The Forestias giving almost every home a refreshing view of the development’s 30-rai forest.”
According to Park, The Aspen Tree targets a rapidly growing group of affluent over-50s who are looking for a home that is both right for them now, as well as one that will “allow them to live independently and with full health, wellness, and professional care services readily accessible when they reach their golden years in decades ahead”.
The new homeownership concept includes a lifetime service package that provides healthcare and wellness services, housekeeping services and catering for special dietary needs, as well as access to communal dining areas and a clubhouse where social activities such as art and crafts workshops and regular physical and mental fitness programmes are organised. Many of these are provided without any extra charge and on top of the health insurance programme that covers medical and nursing needs until the age of 99.
The Aspen Tree includes a health and brain centre where more specialised medical needs are provided.
The unique design features being introduced in the homes are extra-spacious bathrooms, wider-than-usual corridors and doorways, and a special emphasis on safety and easy maintenance. The homes offered are fully-fitted and partially furnished.
“During the introductory period until May 31, we are inviting friends to book units together as part of a limited ‘Best Friends Forever’ package that gives each buyer up to 1.8 million baht discount on their unit, as well as cash credit of 300,000 baht each, which can be used at the various shopping outlets, restaurants, and other facilities at The Forestias,” Park said.
She added that people who have purchased residences in other parts of The Forestias can also introduce their friends and relatives to The Aspen Tree and buyers coming with such a reference would qualify for the discounts and the credits, while the referring resident would also receive a special cash award of up to 400,000 baht.
The Forestias recently reported sales of residences under the various brands at The Forestias to have exceeded 17.20 billion baht or about 40 per cent of the available residences.
The Forestias is located in the rapidly developing Eastern Economic Corridor and includes large areas of parkland, residential properties under multiple brands that appeal to different lifestyles and generational needs, as well as numerous commercial and community components with a focus on healthy living and environmental quality.
Published : March 28, 2022
