The Forestias: A home that comes with a lifetime of holistic care

Leading Thai property developer MQDC (Magnolia Quality Development Corporation) announced on Monday that it is introducing a new home-ownership concept.

The 398-rai, 125 billion baht mixed-use project – “The Forestias” – being constructed on Bang Na-Trat KM7 is Thailand’s largest private sector property development project.

The new concept, developed under The Aspen Tree brand, aims to not just provide a home, but also a lifetime of first-class healthcare and wellness services, 24/7 care support, housekeeping services, as well as health insurance and many other facilities for residents aged over 50 years. All of these facilities are covered in the home-buying payment as part of a new “Holistic Lifetime Care” concept of homeownership.

“People want uncertainty taken out of their lives, especially as they get older and at a time when the world is living through multiple issues that make the future increasingly unpredictable. With a one-time investment in purchasing an Aspen Tree home, we are essentially removing all the worries and uncertainties of what will happen to many of the living costs that are constantly going up around us, year after year. It is a great value-for-money offer for true peace-of-mind,” Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, project director, said.

He added that as part of assuring a worry-free future for homeowners, even common area fees that are liable to keep increasing are waived under the new concept.