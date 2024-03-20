PTT, PTTEP, Krungthai Bank launch "Green Deposit"

The bank solidifies its leadership in ESG financial solutions by partnering with PTT and PTTEP to launch Thailand’s inaugural “Green and ESG-linked Investment Program.” This initiative caters to the companies’ diverse investment needs while promoting sustainable growth.

PTT and PTTEP's green deposits will fund environmentally beneficial projects like renewable energy, clean transportation, and green buildings. ESG metrics are defined, and the bank offers extra returns or carbon credits if ESG targets are met. This collaboration underscores the commitment to long-term sustainability goals.