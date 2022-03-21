GWM, Excise Dept MoU brings Thailand one step closer to EV ecosystem

In the first phase of the MoU, the Thai government will provide a subsidy of 70,000 to 150,000 baht per EV purchased depending on battery size, together with additional value-added tax (VAT) reduction privileges. GWM has said it is ready to pledge full cooperation in the adoption of pure EV cars across the nation.
GWM has also announced new subsidised retail prices of its ORA Good Cat models currently on sale in Thailand. The new prices are:
• ORA Good Cat 400 TECH: 828,500 baht to 989,000 baht
• ORA Good Cat 400 PRO: 898,500 baht to 1,059,000 baht
• ORA Good Cat 500 ULTRA: 1,038,500 baht to 1,199,000 baht
As a company committed to user-centric business policies, GWM is offering extra privileges worth more than 25,000 baht to buyers of ORA Good Cat who received their vehicles before March 21, when the MoU was signed. The privileges are:
• 100,000 GWM points equivalent to 10,000 baht that can be used to redeem goods and services via the GWM app
• 15,000 baht worth of charging credit at any GWM charging facility nationwide
Narong Sritalayon, managing director of GWM (Thailand), said: “The Thai government plans to encourage greater usage of electric vehicles and establish the country as the Asean hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, with a target of having zero-emission vehicles [ZEV] accounting for 30 per cent of all car production in Thailand by 2030.
“This goal is not only in line with GWM’s strategies for investment and operations in the Thai market but is also a guideline for us to create and develop new products and services that better cater to Thai consumers’ EV needs and driving experiences.
“GWM is ready to support the Thai government’s scheme along with other stakeholders’ efforts to promote the growth of Thailand’s EV industry, resulting in the practical adoption of clean, safe and eco-friendly electric vehicles nationwide, while advancing Thailand’s position as the central hub of EVs in ASEAN. The new prices of all ORA Good Cat models, as well as extra benefits given to customers, prove our commitment to listening to our customers’ voices and delivering better experiences to them.”
Entering its second year of operations in Thailand, GWM is continuing to build trust among Thai consumers by providing quality vehicles. This year, GWM plans to bring five new EV models from three brands to the Thai market, including the pure electric vehicle under the ORA brand.
Between November last year to February this year, GWM has delivered 1,108 ORA Good Cat vehicles, making it a leader in Thailand’s 100 per cent electric vehicle segment.
GWM is also proactively developing and expanding its EV charging infrastructure nationwide. Last year, GWM opened its first G-Charge Supercharging Station in Thailand at Siam Square in Bangkok. This fast-charging facility is equipped with three DC charging units, each with two CCS type 2 connectors. The station has a total of six connectors with a maximum charging load of 160kW. The facility is open 24/7 and designed to accommodate electric vehicles of all brands and battery types. GWM aims to expand its charging facilities to 55 locations across the nation.
Published : March 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
