GWM, Excise Dept MoU brings Thailand one step closer to EV ecosystem

In the first phase of the MoU, the Thai government will provide a subsidy of 70,000 to 150,000 baht per EV purchased depending on battery size, together with additional value-added tax (VAT) reduction privileges. GWM has said it is ready to pledge full cooperation in the adoption of pure EV cars across the nation.

GWM has also announced new subsidised retail prices of its ORA Good Cat models currently on sale in Thailand. The new prices are:

• ORA Good Cat 400 TECH: 828,500 baht to 989,000 baht

• ORA Good Cat 400 PRO: 898,500 baht to 1,059,000 baht

• ORA Good Cat 500 ULTRA: 1,038,500 baht to 1,199,000 baht

As a company committed to user-centric business policies, GWM is offering extra privileges worth more than 25,000 baht to buyers of ORA Good Cat who received their vehicles before March 21, when the MoU was signed. The privileges are:

• 100,000 GWM points equivalent to 10,000 baht that can be used to redeem goods and services via the GWM app

• 15,000 baht worth of charging credit at any GWM charging facility nationwide