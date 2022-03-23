MG announces official price of the NEW MG ZS EV, to be debuted at the Bangkok International Motor Show

Celebrating the success of MG's popular SUV with the launch of a special model NEW MG ZS Limited Edition

The specially-designed NEW MG ZS Limited Edition is available only for 500 units and is launched in celebration of the success of MG ZS, one of the leaders in the B-SUV segment, which has so far been sold for 50,000 units in Thailand.

The NEW MG ZS Limited Edition showcases sport elements with the newly-designed front grille, front face, rear bumper, shiny black door moulding, black wing mirrors, black roof rails, black rear spoiler, black exterior door handles and the newly-designed 17" allow wheels. The black interior features artificial leather seats with red stitching, panoramic sunroof, 6-way electric adjustable driver seat, automatic trunk and automatic foot pedal sensors.

The NEW MG ZS Limited Edition is available in 3 body colors namely Arctic White, Black Knight and Scarlet Red and is priced at 779,000 baht.

New prices of MG EP and MG EP PLUS under the government's EV incentives

MG EP and MG EP PLUS, 100% electric station wagons, are outstanding for functions and technologies that respond to all lifestyles. With specious cabin room, the boot space of 1,456 liters and a battery that can drive up to 380 kilometers on one full charge, MG EP and MG EP PLUS are the models that are entitled to the government's EV incentive package with the new retail prices as follows:

MG EP

Normal price: 988,000 baht with additional state's subsidy of 227,000 baht

Net price: 771,000 baht*

MG EP PLUS

Normal price: 998,000 baht with additional state's subsidy of 227,000 baht

Net price: 761,000 baht*

*The net price after incentives from the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee (EV Board)

*For customers who receive the car after the announcement is published in the Royal Gazette

MG also prepares to introduce the MG EP special edition under MG EP Red Edition soon.

Last chance to own the MG Cyberster under the MG Cyberster Prestige Reservation package

Late last year, MG rolled out the MG Cyberster, a 100% EV concept car inspired by the legendary MGB Roadster. The model features e-sport architecture in the passenger compartment and is equipped with a high-performance battery that can offer an impressive range of 800 kilometers and accelerate from 0 – 100 km/h in only three seconds.

The MG Cyberster Prestige Reservation campaign is a chance for Thai customers to book and own the Thai-version MG Cyberster and will receive special privileges where the booking fee can be used as a 10-fold discount after the model's official launch. The campaign is available as 2 packages: Silver Package where the 5,000-baht booking fee can be used as a 50,000-baht discount and Gold Package where customers can redeem a discount of 100,000 baht. Currently, more than 785 units are booked. This year's Bangkok International Motor Show is the last chance customers can book the model and receive the aforementioned special privileges.

Furthermore, also showcased at the Bangkok International Motor Show are other MG models including ALL NEW MG5, one of the most popular sport coupe sedans, and MG EXTENDER, the gigantic pickup truck equipped with a new armour. Customers are also entitled to receiving special deals and privileges when booking any MG model at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show or at MG showrooms and service centers nationwide.



