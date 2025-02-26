“Light a fire and cook for dream” project empowers small entrepreneurs for sustainable dining

Cities and food cannot be separated as food outlets play a crucial role in stimulating the economy through ingredient trading and employment. They helped strengthen communities and allow people to have freedom in occupation.
“Whether it is savoury or desserts, consumers are paying attention to their quality, and this factor makes even small food outlets gain advantage over large ones,” Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said in the opening ceremony of the project.
Building from the past success, BMA and KCG are focusing on boosting the potential of small food and bakery business operators to grow and adapt themselves amid transition toward modern lifestyle and sustainable society.
This project enables all entrepreneurs to participate in order to generate revenue and build sustainable business, Chadchart said, adding that vocational school teachers would be allowed to observe and develop BMA learning courses further.
He believes that this project will offer learning courses packed with strategies to generate revenue effectively.
Thawach Dhiranusornkit, senior deputy managing director of KCG, said chef and food business operators are dream occupations among new generations. He expects this project to allow small entrepreneurs who want to operate modern food businesses.
“Therefore, the ‘Light a fire and cook for dream’ project aims to develop skills and competitiveness so that small food outlet operators can grow sustainably,” he said.
The second edition of “Light a fire and cook for dream” under the collaboration between BMA vocational training school and KCG highlights intensive workshops to enable small food outlet operators to achieve success in three dimensions: Food, business and finance.
Learners will be able to enhance their skills and create professional menus from celebrity chefs.
The project will run from February 28 to April 5, 2025, with six weeks of learning courses (six hours per week, totaling 36 hours) from experts in various industries.
Participants will learn cooking techniques to boost the product's identity and be able to create their own signature dishes, marketing and branding that enable small businesses to increase followers and thrive online, Financial and profit management for food outlets, network of food outlet operators, and suppliers in food and bakery businesses.