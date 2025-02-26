“Light a fire and cook for dream” project empowers small entrepreneurs for sustainable dining

Cities and food cannot be separated as food outlets play a crucial role in stimulating the economy through ingredient trading and employment. They helped strengthen communities and allow people to have freedom in occupation.

“Whether it is savoury or desserts, consumers are paying attention to their quality, and this factor makes even small food outlets gain advantage over large ones,” Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said in the opening ceremony of the project.

Building from the past success, BMA and KCG are focusing on boosting the potential of small food and bakery business operators to grow and adapt themselves amid transition toward modern lifestyle and sustainable society.

This project enables all entrepreneurs to participate in order to generate revenue and build sustainable business, Chadchart said, adding that vocational school teachers would be allowed to observe and develop BMA learning courses further.

He believes that this project will offer learning courses packed with strategies to generate revenue effectively.