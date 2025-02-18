Bangkok’s Booze-Free Songkran Proves Success, Paving the Way for Citywide Expansion

For the 2024 Songkran Festival, Bangkok implemented strict alcohol-free zones across designated areas, ensuring safe and family-friendly celebrations. The initiative, spearheaded by BMA’s Health Department, was designed to:

• Curb alcohol-related accidents and conflicts, which have historically marred the festival.

• Encourage a shift in social norms, making Songkran more inclusive for all age groups.

• Promote community involvement, with businesses and local vendors voluntarily supporting the alcohol-free policy.

• Strengthen law enforcement and cooperation between public and private sectors to create a safer, cleaner festival environment.