Bangkok’s Booze-Free Songkran Proves Success, Paving the Way for Citywide Expansion

Dr. Sunthorn Sunthornchart, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), presided over a post-event review session aimed at assessing the success of the city’s first large-scale alcohol-free Songkran celebration—a policy first rolled out at the "Grand Songkran: A Refreshing Thai Cultural Celebration @ Silom-Bang Rak" event. The session took place at Prince Palace Hotel, Pom Prap Sattru Phai District, with Dr. Pawinee Rungthonkit, Deputy Director-General of the Health Department, BMA, leading the report on the initiative.
For the 2024 Songkran Festival, Bangkok implemented strict alcohol-free zones across designated areas, ensuring safe and family-friendly celebrations. The initiative, spearheaded by BMA’s Health Department, was designed to:
• Curb alcohol-related accidents and conflicts, which have historically marred the festival.
• Encourage a shift in social norms, making Songkran more inclusive for all age groups.
• Promote community involvement, with businesses and local vendors voluntarily supporting the alcohol-free policy.
• Strengthen law enforcement and cooperation between public and private sectors to create a safer, cleaner festival environment.
The strategy proved successful at Silom Road in Bang Rak District, which served as a test site for the initiative. Local businesses and festival-goers largely complied with the alcohol-free regulations, with support from public health agencies, law enforcement, and advocacy organizations.
During the review session, representatives from government agencies, public health organizations, law enforcement, and civil society shared insights on the implementation and future potential of alcohol-free Songkran zones. Key participating agencies included:
• Excise Department, Region 10
• Office of the Alcohol Beverage Control Committee
• Urban Disease Prevention and Control Office
• Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth)
• Alcohol-Free Network Foundation
• Bang Rak Cultural Council
• Thung Maha Mek and Bang Rak Metropolitan Police Stations
The discussion centered on enhancing public awareness, fine-tuning enforcement measures, and expanding alcohol-free zones to more districts in 2025.
As Bangkok looks ahead to Songkran 2025, authorities aim to expand alcohol-free zones across all districts, ensuring that safe, responsible celebrations become the new norm.
Joining the session were BMA district executives and key stakeholders, including Mrs. Phonphan Wattanasin, Director of Bang Rak District, Mr. Wiput Sriwaurai, First Vice President of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, Mr. Wisanu Sritawong, Chairman of the Alcohol-Free Network Foundation, and Ms. Jutharat Burirak, Director of Retail Operations at Nye & RPG Development Co., Ltd. The event also welcomed Pol. Lt. Col. Saran Phichitmano, Deputy Inspector of Bang Rak Police Station, alongside representatives from the private sector and community organizations.
With plans for wider implementation, Bangkok is setting a precedent—one where Songkran remains a time of joy, culture, and togetherness, free from the disruptions of alcohol-related incidents.