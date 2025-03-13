BMA enhances workforce potential to drive modern urban economy

Attending the ceremony at Royal River Hotel in Bang Phlat district included executives from BMA, Strategy and Evaluation Department and relevant persons.
The Permanent Secretary for BMA said this is a good project that benefits policy and plan analysts from agencies related to the Bangkok economy, as they have a crucial role in driving policies and developing the capital economy to be successful.
It is also an opportunity to promote integration and collaboration among agencies involved in pushing and driving the economy as the BMA economic team, she said.
She expects this training will help boost personnel knowledge and skills on driving economic development of Bangkok to keep up with rapid changes that affect both domestic and international economies.
“I hope that after the training, personnel will be able to apply the knowledge and experience to their work for the benefit of Bangkok” she added.
#BMA #Bangkok #training #personnel #economy #urbaneconomy #citydevelopment