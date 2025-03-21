Eastern Bangkok to plant 1 million trees to expand green areas

He said BMA has planned to grow 1.06 million trees in nine eastern Bangkok districts, namely Nong Chok (400,000), Khlong Sam Wa and Lat Krabang (300,000 each), Khan Na Yao, Bang Kapi, Bueng Kum, Prawet, Min Buri and Saphan Sung (10,000 each).

Most district offices will complete their projects by the end of 2025, except for Khlong Sam Wa and Nong Chok, where the projects will continue until March 2026 and April 2026, respectively, he explained.