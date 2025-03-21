Eastern Bangkok to plant 1 million trees to expand green areas

He said BMA has planned to grow 1.06 million trees in nine eastern Bangkok districts, namely Nong Chok (400,000), Khlong Sam Wa and Lat Krabang (300,000 each), Khan Na Yao, Bang Kapi, Bueng Kum, Prawet, Min Buri and Saphan Sung (10,000 each).
Most district offices will complete their projects by the end of 2025, except for Khlong Sam Wa and Nong Chok, where the projects will continue until March 2026 and April 2026, respectively, he explained.
He noted that eastern Bangkok districts follow the principle that trees should be accessible for care, such as water trucks.
Most planting sites are open areas, like along public spaces and canals, he said, adding that district offices have sought cooperation from private agencies to plant trees in private areas as well.
Governor Chadchart has instructed district offices and relevant agencies to ensure that roadside trees will not cause problems in the future and to be cautious about planting fruit trees, as they could be difficult to maintain.
Relevant agencies have been instructed to consider the landscape, with the Environment Department tasked with selecting appropriate plant species to make the planting areas potential tourist attractions.
Additionally, studies should be conducted to determine which types of trees can help filter dust, he said, adding that other districts should also adopt this approach.
