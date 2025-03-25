BMA enhances teachers\' skills to prepare students for rapid globalisation

The workshop, attended by 105 staff members from 35 schools under Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), aims to explore new educational approaches that focus on developing student competencies and preparing them to navigate a rapidly changing and unpredictable world, in line with the Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) principle.
Sanon expressed his appreciation for the teachers participating in the workshop and encouraged them for the challenges ahead. He emphasised that building a better city requires collaboration across various sectors, including education.
He also highlighted the importance of supporting not only children but also the children of migrant workers from neighboring countries.
“If we bring them into the 'school system,' which is a safe space, that means our city will be safe. We can provide education, develop people and enable them to contribute to further developing the city,” he said.
The Deputy Governor further explained that global data suggests it typically takes seven generations for individuals to break out of poverty, but it may take around 11 generations for Thailand.
Hence, providing education that aligns with the growth of cities and the world in this era must be flexible. It should focus on training learners to think critically, learn continuously and practice both vocational and life skills to thrive in the 21st century.
He also assured that support would be provided to help teachers drive this transformative process.
During the workshop, teachers were tasked with designing assessment tools under the CBA principle and presenting integration in subjects such as mathematics, science, Thai and English.
This approach offers students opportunities to apply the skills and knowledge they have learned to real-world problems and scenarios, allowing them to synthesize, use and assess their learning purposefully.
