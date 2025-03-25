BMA enhances teachers\' skills to prepare students for rapid globalisation

Sanon expressed his appreciation for the teachers participating in the workshop and encouraged them for the challenges ahead. He emphasised that building a better city requires collaboration across various sectors, including education.

He also highlighted the importance of supporting not only children but also the children of migrant workers from neighboring countries.

“If we bring them into the 'school system,' which is a safe space, that means our city will be safe. We can provide education, develop people and enable them to contribute to further developing the city,” he said.