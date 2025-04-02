Chadchart welcomes delegation and youth from Aichi Prefecture

The group visited the Governor of Bangkok at the Amornphiman Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district.
Dr. Sunthorn Sunthornchat, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and executives from the International Affairs Office were also present to welcome the group.
The delegation from Aichi Prefecture, Japan, included Murai Shunsuke, assistant chief of the international relations department, Nakane Mirano, assistant director of the foreign affairs bureau, Kitazawa Ayako, a teacher at Toyota Kita High School, and 10 youth representatives.
The Aichi youth exchange programme 2025, held in Bangkok from March 20 to 26, 2025, included various activities such as visiting the Museum Siam, the Okuma Techno (Thailand), participating in activities at the Bangkok Vocational Training Centre (Din Daeng), the Lumpini Recreation Centre, touring the Bangkok Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, cycling at the Rot Fai Park, visiting Chatuchak Park, attending activities at Wichutit School, exploring the Pak Klong Talat area, visiting Wat Arun, the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, and watching a Khon masked dance at the Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre.
This visit will provide the Aichi youth with a rich cultural experience and new friendships, further strengthening the relationship between Bangkok and Aichi.
Bangkok and Aichi Prefecture, Japan, have maintained a strong relationship. Notable milestones include the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Governor of Bangkok and the Governor of Aichi on July 9, 2012, and the Aichi Club’s scholarship programme for students in schools under BMA, which has been ongoing since 1989.
Additionally, Bangkok youth have participated in the Aichi youth exchange programme since 2012, with eight visits to Aichi to date. This visit marks the sixth time youth from Aichi have participated in the exchange programme in Bangkok since 2015.
#BMA #Bangkok #Chadchart #Aichi #Japan #delegation #9GuidingPrinciples9Good